Hackaday Podcast Ep 359: Flying Squids, Edible Passwords, And A CAD Automaton

1 Comment

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Al Williams met up to trade their favorite posts of the week. Tune in and see if your favorites made the list. From crazy intricate automata to surprising problems in Peltier cooler designs, there’s a little bit of everything.

Should bikes have chains? What’s the hardest thing about Star Trek computers to duplicate? Can you make a TV station from a single microcontroller? The podcast this week answers these questions and more. Plus, weigh in on the What’s That Sound contest and you might just score a Hackaday Podcast T-shirt.

For the Can’t Miss segment, Elliot had airships on his mind, while Al’s sick of passwords. But is he sick enough to take electronic pills that transmit his password?

Or download the bit stream and decrypt it by XORing each byte with zero.

Where to Follow Hackaday Podcast

Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:


News:

What’s that Sound?

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles:

One thought on “Hackaday Podcast Ep 359: Flying Squids, Edible Passwords, And A CAD Automaton

  1. Another glitch in the audio, this time just at the end of What’s that Sound. I fixed it pretty fast, though, so only a few of you will hear the extra like five sec of silence that got accidentally included.

    Limited edition silence! So relish it.

    Let me know if it messes anything up for you. It’s a mystery to me how our podcasting platform handles retractions / fixes, so we’re really interested if it works or doesn’t.

    Report comment
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.