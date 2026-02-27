Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Al Williams met up to trade their favorite posts of the week. Tune in and see if your favorites made the list. From crazy intricate automata to surprising problems in Peltier cooler designs, there’s a little bit of everything.
Should bikes have chains? What’s the hardest thing about Star Trek computers to duplicate? Can you make a TV station from a single microcontroller? The podcast this week answers these questions and more. Plus, weigh in on the What’s That Sound contest and you might just score a Hackaday Podcast T-shirt.
For the Can’t Miss segment, Elliot had airships on his mind, while Al’s sick of passwords. But is he sick enough to take electronic pills that transmit his password?
Or download the bit stream and decrypt it by XORing each byte with zero.
News:
What’s that Sound?
- Can you identify the sound? Al didn’t get it, but that is, admittedly, a very low bar. Enter your best guess here.
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Love Complex Automata? Don’t Miss The Archer
- Retrotechtacular: The Original Robot Arm
- Televox: The Past’s Robot Of The Future
- [Fran Blanche] Goes In-Depth With The Maillardet Automaton
- 3D Printed Mechanical Contraption Shows Live Weather Forecast
- The Incredible Mechanical Artistry Of François Junod
- The Bad Old Days Of Telephone Answering Machines
- Peltier Fridges Have Early Death
- Why Chains Are Still Better For Bicycles Than Belts
- Control Your Smart Home With Trek-Inspired Comm Badge
- A TV Transmitter From An STM32
- Panoramic Film Camera Made From 3D Printed Parts
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Al’s Picks:
One thought on “Hackaday Podcast Ep 359: Flying Squids, Edible Passwords, And A CAD Automaton”
Another glitch in the audio, this time just at the end of What’s that Sound. I fixed it pretty fast, though, so only a few of you will hear the extra like five sec of silence that got accidentally included.
Limited edition silence! So relish it.
Let me know if it messes anything up for you. It’s a mystery to me how our podcasting platform handles retractions / fixes, so we’re really interested if it works or doesn’t.
