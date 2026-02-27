Hackaday Podcast Ep 359: Flying Squids, Edible Passwords, And A CAD Automaton

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Al Williams met up to trade their favorite posts of the week. Tune in and see if your favorites made the list. From crazy intricate automata to surprising problems in Peltier cooler designs, there’s a little bit of everything.

Should bikes have chains? What’s the hardest thing about Star Trek computers to duplicate? Can you make a TV station from a single microcontroller? The podcast this week answers these questions and more. Plus, weigh in on the What’s That Sound contest and you might just score a Hackaday Podcast T-shirt.

For the Can’t Miss segment, Elliot had airships on his mind, while Al’s sick of passwords. But is he sick enough to take electronic pills that transmit his password?

Or download the bit stream and decrypt it by XORing each byte with zero.

News:

What’s that Sound?

Can you identify the sound? Al didn’t get it, but that is, admittedly, a very low bar. Enter your best guess here.

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: