Usually, when we are talking about homebrew around here, we mean building your own equipment. However, most other people probably mean brewing beer, something that’s become increasingly popular as one goes from microbreweries to home kitchen breweries. People have been making beer for centuries so you can imagine it doesn’t take sophisticated equipment, but a little automation can go a long way to making it easier. When [LeapingLamb] made a batch using only a cooler, a stock pot, and a propane burner, he knew he had to do something better. That’s how Brew|LOGIC was born.
There are many ways to make beer, but Brew|LOGIC focuses on a single vessel process and [LeapingLamb] mentions that the system is akin to a sous vide cooker, keeping the contents of the pot at a specific temperature.
Honestly, though, we think he’s selling himself a bit short. The system has a remote application for control and is well-constructed. This isn’t just a temperature controller thrown into a pot. There’s also a pump for recirculation.
The common stock pot gets some serious modifications to hold the heating element and temperature probe. It also gets some spring-loaded clamps to hold the lid down. Expect to do a lot of drilling.
The electronics uses an Arduino, a Bluetooth board, and some relays (including a solid state relay). The finished system can brew between 5 and 15 gallons of beer at a time. While the system seems pretty good to us, he did list some ideas he has for future expansion, including valves, sensors for water level and specific gravity, and some software changes.
After reading that the system was similar to a sous vide cooker, we wondered if you could use a standard one. Turns out, you can. If you want to make better beer without electronic hacking, there’s always the genetic kind.
2 thoughts on “Arduino and the Other Kind of Homebrew”
Belgian beer has been famous worldwide for its taste and variety, but in the last 20 years or so they have almost all been bought by a few big breweries. Recipies have been tweaked for lower price and mass production and the taste is suffering from it. Beweries know that of course, so they change the recipies in small steps and take a few years to increase their profits.
On the other hand, here in the Netherlands small breweries have been sprouting like coal. Hundreds of folks have started small breweries that fit in a garage, and some grow out of it and get larger. Most of them probably started with a few small flasks for their own consumption, but have scaled up from there to breweing a cubic meter or more at a time.
I read as far as Universal Windows Platform App, and went yeeeeaaaa, no thanks.