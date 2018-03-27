Better Beer Through Gene Editing

As much as today’s American beer drinker seems to like hoppy IPAs and other pale ales, it’s a shame that hops are so expensive to produce and transport. Did you know that it can take 50 pints of water to grow enough hops to produce one pint of craft beer? While hops aren’t critical to beer brewing, they do add essential oils and aromas that turn otherwise flat-tasting beer into delicious suds.
Using UC Berkley’s own simple and affordable CRISPR-CaS9 gene editing system, researchers [Charles Denby] and [Rachel Li] have edited strains of brewer’s yeast to make it taste like hops. These modified strains both ferment the beer and provide the hoppy flavor notes that beer drinkers crave. The notes come from mint and basil genes, which the researchers spliced in to yeast genes along with the CaS9 protein and promoters that help make the edit successful. It was especially challenging because brewer’s yeast has four sets of chromosomes, so they had to do everything four times. Otherwise, the yeast might reject the donor genes.
So, how does it taste? A group of employees from a nearby brewery participated in a blind taste test and agreed that the genetically modified beer tasted even hoppier than the control beer. That’s something to raise a glass to. Call and cab and drive across the break for a quick video.
Main image via [Craft Beer].
Via [Science Daily]
The hop wars seems to have peaked fortunately. During the height of the IPA fad the number of “craft” beers from the US and Europe that actually were palatable could be counted on one hand. One can only pretend to really like sucking on the inner tube of a bicycle tire so many times I guess.
On this side of the pond, the scarcity of hops is gradually returning back to sane levels and prices now that bitterness isn’t a competition anymore and hops are not considered the main ingredient.
compared to those “craft” beers I think sucking on the inner tube of a bicycle tire is preferable
The industrial scale breweries will be happy about this, as they will be able to increase their profits by taking away another ingredient from the list. It won’t be long before they will “brew” with just water, sugar and yeast.