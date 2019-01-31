Linux Fu: Easier File Watching

In an earlier installment of Linux Fu, I mentioned how you can use
inotifywait to efficiently watch for file system changes. The comments had a lot of alternative ways to do the same job, which is great. But there was one very easy-to-use tool that didn’t show up, so I wanted to talk about it. That tool is
entr. It isn’t as versatile, but it is easy to use and covers a lot of common use cases where you want some action to occur when a file changes.
The program is dead simple. It reads a list of file names on its standard input. It will then run a command and repeat it any time the input files change. There are a handful of options we’ll talk about in a bit, but it is really that simple. For example, try this after you install
entr with your package manager.
- Open two shell windows
- In one window, open your favorite editor to create an empty file named /tmp/foo and save it
- In the second window issue the command:
echo "/tmp/foo" | entr wc /tmp/foo
- Back in the first window (or your GUI editor) make some changes to the file and save it while observing the second window
If you can’t find
entr, you can download it from the website.
Frequently, you’ll feed the output from
find or a similar command to
entr.
What It Isn’t
I had mentioned
incron before as a way to attach actions to file changes. It also makes things easier, although perhaps not as easy as
entr. As the name suggests,
incron does for filesystem changes what
cron does for time. That is, it causes some action to occur any time the specified file system changes happen. That survives a reboot or anything else short of you canceling it. This is very different from
entr. With
entr, the command runs like a normal application. As long as it is running, changes in the target files will trigger the specified action. When you stop the program, that’s the end of it. Usually, you’ll stop with a Control+C or a “q” character.
Speaking of the keyboard, you can also press space to trigger the action manually, as though a file changed. So, unlike
incron,
entr is an interactive tool. You’ll want it running in the foreground.
Options
There are several command line options:
- -c – Clear screen before executing command
- -d – Track directories that do not start with “.”
- -p – Do not execute the command until an event occurs
- -r – Kill previously run command before executing command
- -s – Use shell on first argument
The /_ placeholder gets the name of the first file that caused a trigger, although that doesn’t seem to work properly with -s. For example:
find /tmp/t/data -name '*.txt' | entr cp /_ /tmp/archive
When one of the .txt files changes, it will copy to
/tmp/archive.
The -d option has a peculiarity. With it you can use a directory name or a file name and the program will watch that directory along with any files. The file changes behave as normal. However, any new files in the directory will cause
entr to stop. This lets you write things in a loop like this:
while true; do ls -d src/*.[ch] | entr -d make done
The loop ensures that
entr is always looking at the right list of files. This will also cause an error exit if you delete one of the files. The
ls command provides all the .c and .h files in the src directory. The command is smart enough to infer the directory, so you don’t need to set it explicitly.
Missing Changes
The -r option is good if you are running a program that persists — for example, you might use
kdiff3 to show the differences between a recently changed file and an original copy. This option causes
entr to kill the program before starting a new one. Without this flag, it is possible, too, for
entr to miss a file change. For example, make a file called foo and try this:
echo foo | entr -ps 'echo change; sleep 20'
In another shell, change
foo. You’ll see the change message print on the original shell. If you wait 20 seconds you’ll see something like “bash returned exit code 0.” Now change
foo again, but before you see the bash message, change it again. Once the 20 second timer expires,
entr will go back to waiting and the new change will not cause a trigger!
Exit
entr and start it again with the options -psr instead of -ps. Now do the same test again. You’ll see that the change registers and the original bash script never completes. However, if there are no changes for 20 seconds, the last script will exit normally.
Examples
There are plenty of examples in the tool’s man page. For example:
find src/ | entr -s 'make | head -n 20'
This gets a list of all files in the source tree (including subdirectories) and when any change, you run
make. The
head command only shows the top 20 lines of output.
A lot of editors make automatic backup of files, but if yours doesn’t it would be pretty simple to make an auto archive with
entr, although, honestly, use
git or something if you want real version control:
echo testfile.txt | entr -s 'AFN=/tmp/testfile-$(date).txt; cp testfile.txt "$AFN"; zip -j archive.zip "$AFN"'
This stores each version of testfile.txt in archive.zip along with a timestamp on the file name:
It was tempting to use /_ in this script, but it doesn’t seem to work with the -s option very well.
Embrace Change
I doubt I’ll use
entr as much as I use
incron. However, for little one-off projects, it is pretty handy and I could see making some use of in that case. However, as usual, for any given task there are usually many ways to accomplish it. Having
entr in your toolbox can’t hurt.
There are still other ways. For example, last time, someone mentioned in the comments that
systemd can take a “path unit” that can trigger when a file or directory appears or changes. This still uses
inotify internally, so it is really just another wrapper. Still, if you like
systemd, it is a consistent way to set up something similar to
incron but under the tentacles of
systemd.