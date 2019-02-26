There’s no debating that metallic sodium is exciting stuff, but getting your hands on some can be problematic, what with the need to ship it in a mineral oil bath to keep it from exploding. So why not make your own? No problem, just pass a few thousand amps of current through an 800° pot of molten table salt. Easy as pie.
Thankfully, there’s now a more approachable method courtesy of this clever chemical hack that makes metallic sodium in quantity without using electrolysis. [NurdRage], aka [Dr. N. Butyl Lithium], has developed a process to extract metallic sodium from sodium hydroxide. In fact, everything [NurdRage] used to make the large slugs of sodium is easily and cheaply available – NaOH from drain cleaner, magnesium from fire starters, and mineral oil to keep things calm. The reaction requires an unusual catalyst – menthol – which is easily obtained online. He also gave the reaction a jump-start with a small amount of sodium metal, which can be produced by the lower-yielding but far more spectacular thermochemical dioxane method; lithium harvested from old batteries can be substituted in a pinch. The reaction will require a great deal of care to make sure nothing goes wrong, but in the end, sizable chunks of the soft, gray metal are produced at phenomenal yields of 90% and more. The video below walks you through the whole process.
It looks as though [NurdRage]’s method can be scaled up substantially or done in repeated small batches to create even more sodium. But what do you do when you make too much sodium metal and need to dispose of it? Not a problem.
2 thoughts on “Common Chemicals Combine To Make Metallic Sodium”
NurdRage has done a great job of optimizing this procedure.
It began with some folks over at ScienceMadness.
The original process was used to isolate elemental potassium using a similar reaction.
However, NurdRage’s dogged pursuit of this method has resulted in a viable way to produce elemental sodium for the amateur chemist. I can’t comment as to the costs or difficulties of obtaining elemental sodium. Regardless, it’s a remarkable process. Particularly when one considers the fact that it’s an isolation of an alkali metal using a decidedly nobler pure element.
The wonders of catalysis!
Addendum to my earlier comment: I’d caution against scaling this up too much. The reasons are twofold:
First, not every reaction scales as expected. Side reactions may become problematic. Also, maintaining homogeneous or otherwise favorable reaction conditions naturally becomes more difficult as scale increases. Though I’m no chemical engineer.
Second, it seems inadvisable to produce large quantities of sodium metal. Particularly if you aren’t going to put it to use. Formation of peroxides/superoxides of sodium is a definite risk. Perhaps not as much as equivalent potassium oxides, but I’d err on the side of caution.
Not to discount the work of NurdRage or other amateur chemists. Simply advertising caution.
If anyone has further insights into the issues with long-term sodium (or other alkali metal) storage, don’t hesitate to chime in!