Spoiler alert: No.
To come to that conclusion, which runs counter to the combined wisdom of several recent YouTube videos, [Andrew McNeil] ran a pretty neat little experiment. [Andrew] has a not inconsiderable amount of expertise in this area, as an RF engineer and prolific maker of many homebrew WiFi antennas, some of which we’ve featured on these pages before. His experiment centered on cress seeds sprouting in compost. Two identical containers were prepared, with one bathed from above in RF energy from three separate 2.4 GHz transmitters. Each transmitter was coupled to an amplifier and a PCB bi-quad antenna to radiate about 300 mW in slightly different parts of the WiFi spectrum. Both setups were placed in separate rooms in east-facing windows, and each was swapped between rooms every other day, to average out microenvironmental effects.
After only a few days, the cress sprouted in both pots and continued to grow. There was no apparent inhibition of the RF-blasted sprouts – in fact, they appeared a bit lusher than the pristine pot. [Andrew] points out that it’s not real science until it’s quantified, so his next step is to repeat the experiment and take careful biomass measurements. He’s also planning to ramp up the power on the next round as well.
We’d like to think this will put the “WiFi killed my houseplants” nonsense to rest – WiFi can even help keep your plants alive, after all. But somehow we doubt that the debate will die anytime soon.
6 thoughts on “Does WiFi Kill Houseplants?”
You have a typo in this sentence: “…combined wisdom of several recent YouTube videos,…”
The word -wisdom- should be in quotation marks.
The trees, BTW, under the cell tower near my house seem to be thriving.
A part of me wants to see the youtube “scientists” who think they’ve proven wifi kills plants… the majority of me wants to retain brain cells.
But can it cure the cancer?
The YouTube whizdumb insists that it’s the particular modulation of the wifi that kills plants, so this presumably CW radiation does not prove that “they” are killing us with “dirty” waves. Particularly alarming is 5G, which operates on a COMPLETELY different principle (it’s in the special Citizen Subjection Band). Same idea that normal 60 Hz sine waves are OK because we’ve been bathed in them for 100 years with no ill effects, but today’s newfangled ‘lectronic stuff puts out dirty spikes which disrupt DNA, cause autism, and make children disobedient and cats whizz on the carpet.
When you lecture these whistleblowers on the inverse square law their eyes just glaze over; math is hard, Barbie. Same with explaining antenna patterns; they’d feel safer in the main beam far away instead of right under an antenna in the null.
Is fluoride in the water the cause of this plague of stupidity?
That’s nonsense.
Some time ago I’ve pulled a short utp cable that was connected on my WiFi router and it fell from the shelf on a small pot with some flowers that was near the router.
According to my wife that destroyed some of the flowers (from my perspective they just semed a bit shorter than before, but I’m not a flower expert, so maybe WiFi just affects the height, I dunno).
this is right up there with, wait for it
“water boiled in a microwave kills plants/stops seeds from sprouting”
even after I showed that it was bullshit, they were still going on about “microwaves are killing us”