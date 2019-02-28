At some point in your electrical pursuits, you’ll need to make a connector. Maybe you’re designing something that will connect to another device, or maybe the spaghetti mess of wires coming out of your Raspberry Pi has become a pain to deal with. Whatever the reason, a proper connector can solve a lot of headaches in electronics projects.
Your first thought might be to run to your favorite component distributor and order the connectors, terminals, and crimping tool. Unfortunately, those tools can cost thousands of dollars. Maybe you’ll just solder the connectors instead? Don’t! It makes for easily damaged connections.
Fortunately, [Matt Millman] has a great guide on wire-to-board connectors. This guide will explain why you should never solder crimp terminals and then get into working with some of the most common wire-to-board connector families.
For example, the Mini-PV series (which often get called “Dupont”) are one of the most ubiquitous connectors in hobbyist electronics. They’re the connector on those rainbow colored jumper wire sets, and connect perfectly to 0.1″ pin headers. The connectors and terminals are cheap, but the official HT-0095 crimp tool costs over $1500. Most crimp tools make a mess of these terminals since they require a cylindrical jaw to crimp correctly. By using a combination of two unofficial tools, you can crimp these connectors properly for under $60.
If you want to learn more about the art of wiring, the NASA Workmanship Standards are an interesting read.
[Thanks to MarkMLl for the tip!]
7 thoughts on “Inside the Secret World of Crimping”
Knipex. I forget the model number, but, these are best ones I have used. Precision dies; these are important for the smaller DuPont connectors. Forget those chinesium imports, the dies are cast and not formed properly and just don’t work. You end up mangling more connectors than you make. Spend the extra cash and get one that works. Those who buy cheap, buy twice! I’ll post the model number if no one else does. (Couple of days when I’m home again)
Please! Thanks
Very hard to get a hand crimp as good as machine crimp. Our press puts between 1 and 2 metric ton on the tool. The wire will snap before it pulls out of the terminal.
I bought the Hozan P-707 crimping tool after reading that article a few month ago, quite pricey but it works great :-)
And by the way, I was sure I read that article from HAD before…
It was posted in the comments of this post:
Had a really cheap one (well “cheap when Ali was not yet around”) before and got one with changeable (seemingly ground/milled) inserts (model SN-28B with SN-2 jaws) and it makes things WAY simpler. €8,– well spent :-)
I’ve recently ordered a PA-09 from Japan (55 euros from ebay). It takes a bit of practice to crimp small connectors but at least the die is formed well for crimping. I also have a few chinesium/local hardware store crimp tools for larger connectors and a ferrule crimping tool from Velleman for about 50 euros which works well.
Finding the right kind of wires to use with the connectors is equally important in my experience. If the wire is too thin you can fold it over but it’s not recommended. Too big you can crop off some strands to make it fit but it can be hard to get the connector to clamp on the insulation and into the plastic part.