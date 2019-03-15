Hackaday Podcast Ep10 – XKCD Graphs, Turing Complete Meta Computers, False Finger Printing 3D Printers, and Jargon

Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys walk through the past week in hackerdom. There’s a new jargon quiz! Do you know what astrictive robotic prehension means? We look at the $50 Ham series, omni-wheeled pen plotting robots, a spectrum of LED hacks, LEGO CNC for chocolate rework, and grinding lenses with a CNC mill. In the “can’t miss” category are fingerprinting 3D Printers, and how NASA designs far beyond the stated life of an engineering project.
Links for all discussed on the show are found below. As always, join in the comments as we’ll be watching those as we work on next week’s episode!
Episode 010 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Elliot recorded and edited an absolutely fantastic soundscape at Make Munich which aired at about 43:30 into Episode 9
- Do You Know Where Your Drone Is Headed? HJWYDK Article Explores Limits Of MEMS Sensors
- A great time to learn about Tex (like how to pronounce it).
- journal.hackaday.Io
- New column series: The 50 Ham: Getting Your Ticket Punched
- Look Ma No Glue Electrostatic Adhesion As If By Magic
- Jargon quiz: astrictive robotic prehension
- Hackaday Headed to China!
- Electronica China (Bom2Buy booth on 3/20/19)
- Hackaday Meetup Shenzhen on 3/22/19
- Hackaday Meetup Vietnam on 3/24/19
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
-
- Twelve Channels Of LEDs Give RRRRGGGGBBBB Light
- A Nurse Call System Becomes Turing Complete
- Omni Wheels Move This CNC Plotter
- Watch This LEGO Pantograph Carve Chocolate Messages
- OpenSCAD Gives You Parametric Boxes
- Make XKCD Style Plots From Python
- Ted Yapo’s Supercon Talk
Quicklinks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Mike’s Picks:
(As always) Awesome podcast! Last semester I had to programm an omni wheel robot in uni and wrote a scripting language to code it’s path. I should ask if I can get it again to make that plotting thing, too!
PS: Elliot your american accent is not that bad when you speak german (atleast it wasnt at the 35c3 assembly). It really isn’t. It is obvious that you are american, but your german is fine (just the normal mistakes every foreigner does and a few missing words)
PPS: Is there an RSS feed for the hackaday journal? Didn’t know about that one. Maybe I can come up with something worth writing about someday