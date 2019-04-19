Hackaday Podcast Ep 015: Going Low Frequency, Robotic Machines, Disk Usage For Budgets, And Cellphones Versus Weather

Hackaday Editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams discuss the highlights of the great hacks from the past week. On this episode we discuss wireless charging from scratch, Etch-A-Sketch selfies, the robot arm you really should build yourself, bicycle tires and steel nuts for anti-slip footwear, and bending the piezo-electric effect to act as a VLF antenna. Plus we delve into articles you can’t miss about 5G and robot firefighting.
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Direct download (62.8 MB)
Episode 015 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Elliot’s Eggbot lives!
- Mike was at Cyphercon 4.0 last week. The badge had a paper tape reader, and he interviewed Trenton Ivey about the Capture the Flag going on at the con.
- Cyphercon Badge Has a Paper Tape Reader Built In
- Tymkrs have played with this tech before (YouTube) and written about it.
- Next Week Is KiCon: Come For The Talks, Stay For The Parties
- Anool Mahidharia and Kerry Scharfglass will be doing talks.
- Check out Anool’s guide to parts libraries: KiCAD Best Practices: Library Management
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Implementing Qi Inductive Charging Yourself
- Here’s a really small antenna for very-low frequency radios: Piezoelectric Antennas For Very, Very Low Frequencies
- Here’s the paper on this design: A high Q piezoelectric resonator as a portable VLF transmitter
- VLF was used in the cave rescues in 2018: Ham-designed Gear Used in Thailand Cave Rescue
- Brush up on your radio knowledge with Dan Maloney’s series: The $50 Ham: Checking Out the Local Repeater Scene
- Etch-A-Snap Will Sketch Your Selfies
- Home-Brew CNC Router Mills A Wooden Mouse
- A robot arm on a gantry uses computer vision to Pick and Place For Toys
- Analysing National Budgets With File System Tools
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Mike’s Picks:
Can’t-Miss Articles:
- The Drones and Robots that Helped Save Notre Dame
- How 5G is Likely to Put Weather Forecasting at Risk
- Dig into how weather satellites sense moisture by learning about microwave radiometers
Interview:
- Mike caught up with Trenton Ivey to talk about what a Capture the Flag (CTF) is all about and how the CTF for Cyphercon was designed. You can still check out the scoreboard — the social view is really neat but you may need to scroll your mouse wheel to get the graph to render.