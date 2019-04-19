Hackaday Podcast Ep 015: Going Low Frequency, Robotic Machines, Disk Usage For Budgets, And Cellphones Versus Weather

Hackaday Editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams discuss the highlights of the great hacks from the past week. On this episode we discuss wireless charging from scratch, Etch-A-Sketch selfies, the robot arm you really should build yourself, bicycle tires and steel nuts for anti-slip footwear, and bending the piezo-electric effect to act as a VLF antenna. Plus we delve into articles you can’t miss about 5G and robot firefighting.

Episode 015 Show Notes:

New This Week:

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles:

Interview:

  • Mike caught up with Trenton Ivey to talk about what a Capture the Flag (CTF) is all about and how the CTF for Cyphercon was designed. You can still check out the scoreboard — the social view is really neat but you may need to scroll your mouse wheel to get the graph to render.

