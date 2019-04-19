As a little experiment in desktop printing, because you can make a desk out of wood, [BlueFlower] modified a standard inkjet printer to print on wood. This is not an electronics mod by any means; this is still a printer that’s plugged into a USB port, does all the fancy printer firmware stuff, tells you to refill the yellow ink cartridge when you only want to print black, and all the other things that inkjet printer firmware will do. This is a mechanical mod. By taking apart the belts and rails and mounting them to a new frame, [BlueFlower] was able to open up the printer so a moving bed holding a board could be moved through the mechanics.
While the printer itself looks a little janky, you can’t argue with results. The prints look good, and should hold up well with a bit of finish. There’s a height adjustment for different thicknesses of stock, and if you’re exceptionally clever, you might be able to put a six-foot-long board through this thing. You can check out a video of this direct to wood printer in action below.
3 thoughts on “Printing on Wood, With An Inkjet”
Slap on a coat of polyurethane, and you’re good to go!
Without following the link, it looks like he used parts of a flatbed scanner to move the wood.
Oh, the blog says the printer, not the wood is moved. (It’s tough to tell in video).
“and if you’re exceptionally clever, you might be able to put a six-foot-long board through this thing”
Most printers will accept double A4 for panoramic prints. That gives you almost two feet of board. Others will allow you to specify arbitrary lengths of paper from a roll as your paper size, and actually come with attachments for such rolls.
The rest is just modifying the setup to a conveyor type feed for the board, or using longer rails.
If you don’t want to modify your printer, there’s a way to transfer paper prints from printers that use pigment inks onto wood by coating the wood with PVA glue that hardens clear and then pressing the print onto it while it’s still wet. After curing the glue, you wet the paper and carefully scrub the paper off. Finish with spray-on acrylic or more of the same PVA glue.