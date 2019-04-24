3D Printering: The Quest for Printable Food

A video has been making the rounds on social media recently that shows a 3D printed “steak” developed by a company called NovaMeat. In the short clip, a machine can be seen extruding a paste made of ingredients such as peas and seaweed into a shape not entirely unlike that of a boot sole, which gets briefly fried in a pan. Slices of this futuristic foodstuff are then fed to passerby in an effort to prove it’s actually edible. Nobody spits it out while the cameras are rolling, but the look on their faces could perhaps best be interpreted as resigned politeness. Yes, you can eat it. But you could eat a real boot sole too if you cooked it long enough.
To be fair, the goals of NovaMeat are certainly noble. Founder and CEO Giuseppe Scionti says that we need to develop new sustainable food sources to combat the environmental cost of our current livestock system, and he believes meat alternatives like his 3D printed steak could be the answer. Indeed, finding ways to reduce the consumption of meat would be a net positive for the environment, but it seems his team has a long way to go before the average meat-eater would be tempted by the objects extruded from his machine.
But the NovaMeat team aren’t the first to attempt coaxing food out of a modified 3D printer, not by a long shot. They’re simply the most recent addition to a surprisingly long list of individuals and entities, not least of which the United States military, that have looked into the concept. Ultimately, they’ve been after the same thing that convinced many hackers and makers to buy their own desktop 3D printer: the ability to produce something to the maker’s exacting specifications. A machine that could produce food with the precise flavors and textures specified would in essence be the ultimate chef, but of course, it’s far easier said than done.
Customized Cuisine
It should be said that there’s no magic when it comes to printing edible objects. It’s something that we’ve seen done many times at the hobbyist scale, from homebrew machines to the occasional official accessory for a commercial desktop 3D printer. At the absolute basic level, you simply replace the existing extruder and hotend with a syringe full of some sort of edible paste: peanut butter, dough, frosting, whatever.
So far, it seems like the most headway has been made with chocolate because it has certain properties not entirely unlike the thermoplastic filament desktop 3D printers are designed for. If you warm it up enough it will extrude in a nice fine bead, and once it cools off, it will return to a solid state. Get the temperature and timing right, and the results can be quite impressive. During the 2018 Maker Faire we took a close look at the Cocoa Press, a perfect example of how these techniques can be put into practice today with existing technology.
Meals Ready to Extrude
Making custom shaped chocolates is a neat enough trick, and even has some commercial applications, but you’re inherently limited by the single extruder design of the machine. Just like with plastic printers, the next step is to add multiple extruders or at least the ability to switch materials in the extruder. In theory, this would allow you to create complex foodstuffs that feature a mix of flavors, textures, and even nutritional values.
This is precisely what got the U.S. Army’s Combat Feeding Directorate (CFD) interested in printing food back in 2014. The idea was that they could not only tailor battlefield rations to a specific soldier’s appetite, but make sure it contained whatever vitamins and minerals they were currently deficient in. In principle, this means they could all but reduce food waste while at the same time making sure the enhanced nutritional requirements of a front-line combatant were met.
If this sounds a bit fanciful, that’s because it is. To start with, being able to create food that fulfills the precise real-time nutritional needs of an individual requires some system to identify what those needs are quickly and easily; a technological capability that the CFD simply assumed would be available on the battlefield of the future. Further, the idea of a 3D printer complex enough to be capable of such feats while still being compact and robust enough for soldiers to carry into battle borders on science fiction. The mental image of a solder trying to diagnose why their printer wasn’t extruding a particular flavor while hunkered down in a foxhole might be comical if the stakes weren’t so high. Anything a solider takes with them must be reliable and robust to the highest degree possible, anything less could be a fatal liability.
That said, the other goals of the program: reducing waste by making custom portions and raising morale by allowing soldiers to create the type of food they actually want to eat, are areas where printed food does hold promise. As we’ve seen many times before, 3D printing works best when used to create a one-off customized instance of something, and the same holds true whether you’re printing PLA or soy protein.
A Matter of Time
A machine that can produce a meal specifically tailored to the nutritional needs of the person who requested it is more akin to the replicators in Star Trek than anything we’re likely to have in our kitchens in the foreseeable future. But a machine that can squirt out mashed-up peas into a vaguely steak-looking shape of whatever size you wish is clearly something we’re capable of with contemporary technology. So why can’t we order one from the latest Williams Sonoma catalog? For the same reason that 3D printing hasn’t taken over traditional manufacturing: it’s painfully slow.
In the current incarnation of the NovaMeat printer, it can take twice as long to print a steak as it does to cook it. That might be acceptable for a proof of concept, but it will never work as a commercial product. It’s even less practical for a restaurant, and completely unrealistic for large scale production. The process is limited by the physical constraints of moving an extruder around, and while there are certainly some optimizations that can be made (such as using a larger nozzle), these will only take you so far. The inherent “Speed Limit” of FDM printing has prevented it from displacing traditional manufacturing, and it will keep it from preparing our food as well. At least for the near future.
12 thoughts on “3D Printering: The Quest for Printable Food”
“So far, it seems like the most headway has been made in ate because it has certain properties not entirely unlike the thermoplastic filament desktop 3D printers are designed for.”
What is this “ate” you wrote about?
Is it like saitam?
Yeah looks like some wires got crossed there, fixed.
I can understand why you might want to 3d print something like chocolate, for the same reasons we do it with plastic: making unique parts and shapes. But why would a meat replacement need to be 3d printed? It doesn’t need to be hollow or have a complex internal geometry, its just a slab of printed material. This could easily be pressed into a mold and made faster. From the reactions it seems like they should focus more on the “food” than the printing.
Because if it’s 3D printed, some saps will give you funding money on the buzz words alone.
It makes no sense to print this “steak”, it’s just a gimmick. The only possible advantage is being able to produce an exact sized piece, but we already have the tech for that: a knife.
And here I were thinking that just meat replacements were a sufficiently buzz wordy thing to alone to get the needed funding to start something…
Though, 3D printed chocolate/candy decoration pieces sounds far more useful. Maybe this could be of use for the local bakery?
Putting paste into a mold would give you some kind of pastry, quite different to a steak.
The point of NovaMeat, I think, is to obtain a similar texture, reproducing the fibers of the steak.
If you blend a steak and press it into a mold I’m willing to bet it will not be anywhere close to the same texture or taste the same. With 3d printing you could probably get a bit closer to the real deal. You could try to mimic how the fat tissue is in a real steak for instance. You could grow the meat cells and fat cells synthetically and at some point that could perhaps help reduce the carbon emissions from traditional farming. Also astronauts could grow meat on Mars without having to try to send cows in rockets to the space farm.
A steak ground up and pushed into a mold is literally a hamburger. If I had to guess, a beef burger tastes better than a printed pea slab.
But if we’re going for that (plant based burgers), then Impossible is already doing a pretty good job of that with no 3D printer required.
“In the current incarnation of the NovaMeat printer, it can take twice as long to print a steak as it does to cook it.”
Not if you turn up the temperature of the heat bed!
Then you can do both at once!
B^)
I get the drive to decrease meat consumption, I even get the drive of the creator to attempt to innovate with food science but why all the smoke and mirrors.
Ground legumes, extracted gluten or crickets will never* taste like a real steak. Celebrate the product, make a recipe that tastes good based on the ingredients, not based on how many ingredients you have to add to make it taste like what it isn’t.
Convince people to eat less meat because the alternatives are also tastey, not because they ‘taste like’ what they’re trying to displace. Or better yet, convince people to support responsible ranching/fishing practices.
* i’m sure at some point in the distant future after millions have been spent we can have artificial steak flavoring just like artificial fruit flavors.
It’s our nature to eat both meat and plants. That isn’t going to stop. Our future isn’t in mashed up plants renamed to steak.
It will start with lab-grown muscle tissue started from samples of all the common meats we eat today. That will solve most of the environmental problems with meat. It also means that no additional animals need suffer. But where did those samples come from? Somebody is going to realize that starting over with samples humanely taken from anesthetized animals which are then allowed to live out a good life pampered in their ideal environment is a good marketing move. They can make their “donor” animals their mascots and parade how well they are treated in their commercials.
But they aren’t really donors are they? They can’t give consent to having their flesh sampled to create the original cell stock. Even though any wild animal desperately striving just to find food to survive and avoiding predators day to day would no doubt jump on that opportunity if they could understand it.
So even then there will be some opposition. Then someone will realize that there is one animal that CAN give consent. And though the idea is quite repulsive today people will be more used to seeing eating as being separate from and not dependent upon killing. And once screened for infections it is still safe and nutritious. With a little genetic manipulation to the harvested cells it might even be possible to truly mimic the taste and feel of the more traditional animals or even design new flavors.
That’s why eventually, maybe a few generations from now our descendants will all be chowing down on lab grown, genetically altered human flesh!
The 3d printing part is just a gimmick for views and investment money, while the real solution is determining the instantaneous nutritional needs of a human being at the time of feeding. Wait, what, none of the solutions are working part? oh yeah that’s because that is the incredibly hard part. The thing is that once that part is figured out then there is no need for 3d printing, Injection molding is quicker and able to cook the food as it processes it.
The only use that 3d printers will have in food is high end dining where the presentation and spectacle are part of the experience. Any other claims regarding 3d printing and food are purely to rip-off investors.