It’s a very brave person who takes a Dremel or similar to the case of their svelte new laptop in the quest for a new connector, it sounds as foolhardy as that hoax from a while back in which people tried to drill a 3.5mm jack into their new iPhones. But that’s what [BogdanTheGeek] has done, in adding a USB-C port to his Acer.
Of course, the port in question isn’t a fully functioning USB-C one, it’s a power supply jack, and it replaces the extremely unreliable barrel jack the machine was shipped with. He’s incorporated one of those little “ZYPDS” USB-C power delivery modules we’ve no-doubt all seen in the usual cheap electronic sources, and in a move of breathtaking audacity he’s cut away part of the Acer mainboard to do so. He’s relying on the laptop’s ability to accept a range of voltages, and presumably trusting his steady hand with a rotary tool. Some Kapton tape and a bit of wire completes the work, and with a carefully reshaped hole in the outer case he’s good to go.
The result is beautifully done, and a casual observer would be hard pressed to know that it hadn’t always been a USB-C port. We’re sure there will come a moment at which someone will plug in a USB-C peripheral and expect it to work, it’s that good.
If you’d like to know a little bit more about USB-C, we’d like to direct you to our in-depth look at the subject.
3 thoughts on “Add USB-C To Your Laptop (Almost)”
Extrmely unreliable barrel jack and durable USB-C? I must be from a parallel universe…
I don’t know about the sturdyness of USB-C, but I’ve see a lot of failed barrel jacks on laptops already.
There are good ones like the ones used by IBM/Lenovo, and shitty ones like the one on this Acer here…
USB-C connectors seem to wear very quickly – so it’s easy for them to wiggle far enough out not to make contact without it being immediately obvious. This, and the lack of any charging indicator on the plug itself was one of the larger nails in the coffin for my mac book pro.