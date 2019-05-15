Air compressors are often loud, raucous machines – but they don’t have to be. [Eric Strebel] built a remarkably quiet compressor using parts salvaged from an old fridge. After several years of use, it was due for an upgrade (Youtube link, embedded below}.
While performance of the original setup was good, [Eric] desired a compressor with more capacity for his resin casting activities. A 15 gallon air tank was sourced from a damaged Craftsman brand compressor, and pressed into service. The build involved plenty of sheet metal work to mount the various components, as well as an upgrade to the pressure regulator.
During the refit, [Eric] takes the time to answer questions from the audience about his original build. He notes that the fridge compressor has worked well without using any noticeable amount of oil, and that there was a problem with water build up in the original tank which has been solved in the new rig.
It’s a great example of building your own tools, which can provide years of service if done right. Check out our write up on [Eric]’s first build, or his work on photogrammetry. Video after the break.
13 thoughts on “Air Compressor From Fridge Parts Gets An Upgrade”
My church has an air compressor to supply air to the hot water heating valves.
I think it has about a 20 gallon (75L?) tank.
Last month I decided to see if anyone periodically drains the moisture from the tank.
About 5 gallons of water later…
I wonder does high pressure air dissolved in high pressure water cause the inner surface of the tank to rust at an accelerated rate once the protective coat of pain on the inside starts to fail.
I would expect it to, though the few old tanks I’ve seen always seem better on the inside than out. Probably as the coatings are kept in the dark with no real abrasive action either.
With all that water in the system galvanic action is the bigger threat for rust.. But with similar metals should be fine there.
Typical. Even setups with automatic drains may have this issue if the drain is set up wrong or sized wrong.
The condensate will rot out the tank from the inside, typically just outside the weld (in the heat affected zone) for the drain or at a bottom side weld seam. Letting the water sit makes it worse, due to electrolysis, oxidation, and all kids of stuff that will grow in it, some of which may damage the metal.
Have you seen a tank failure due to corrosion? The fear would be a catastrophic explosion, but I suspect that in practice they just get to the point where a pinhole appears and lets all the air out.
That’s usually what happens with rusted out steelies on cars.
Force always picks the path of least resistance, and a pinhole is more convenient than violent rupturing a steel vessel.
yes, but usually with another trigger than the corrosion, such as external impact. THe best are when the tank goes near solid with water due to not draining, and starts blowing water out the safetylike a shower every time the air pump cycles.
One of the main causes of catastrophic failure goes with the same lack-of-maintainance issue: oil vapour. Combustion evens are not that unusual, and a corroded tank may have significantly worse outcomes, and is a sign of greater risk due to poor maintainance.
If I see significant oil in the condensate, that is a primary cue that other issues are likely.
(pressure vessels are not presently a primary part of my job, but are still in play)
Where I live every compressor is supposed to be drained regularly, and pass a pressure test ever 2 years. The test pressures the vessel with water and is pressured over the max rating by some percentage. In practice most home compressors just sit there, rusting, waiting to blow up and kill someone.
I use a fridge compressor for compression and vacuum. Awesome for indoor use / places that are sensitive to noise.
For quiet compressors, check out the Fortress brand compressors at Harbor Freight (I know…) They are very quiet. Neither of the models has the output flow (CFM) I need, but when larger models come out I plan to buy one. The existing models can probably put out more air than a refrigerator compressor though.
My uncle did one of these 60 years ago on the farm, low CFM but quiet – worked for many many years
Fridge compressors are a huge untapped resource. While at school I found a rusty old fridge compressor. Convinced it was on its last legs I considered opening it up, but ended up using it as a solder sucker. No filter! No doubt some solder blobs made it through the entire system. I used it for years until my mother, convinced it was as it looked, junk, threw it out.
“”fridge compressor has worked well without using any noticeable amount of oil””
I’ve used up several compressors now because every single one of them pisses the oil eventually until there isn’t enough left in for cooling/lube.
It gets flung around so much that it ends up getting taken into the air pickup, like it’s designed to really.
So typically have to mod the air pickup.
Would love to find one that “just worked”
But they are a great cheap way of getting silent air.