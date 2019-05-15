An Open Source ESC For Brushless Motors

12 Comments

For something basic like a brushed DC motor, speed control can be quite simple, and powering up the motor is a simple matter of just applying voltage. Brushless motors are much more demanding in their requirements however, and won’t spin unless driven just right. [Electronoobs] has been exploring the design of a brushless speed controller, and just released version 1.0 of his open-source ESC design.

The basic design is compact, and very similar to many off-the-shelf brushless ESCs in the low power range. There’s a small PCB packing a bank of MOSFETs to handle switching power to the coils of the motor, and a big capacitor to help deal with current spikes. The hacker staple ATMEGA328 is the microcontroller running the show. It’s a sensorless design, which measures the back EMF of the motor in order to determine when to fire the MOSFETs. This keeps things simple for low-torque, low-power applications.

It’s a tidy build, and the latest revision shows a lot of polish compared to the earlier prototypes. If you’re interested to learn more, try building it yourself, or consider building a thrust testing rig for your bench at home. Video after the break.

12 thoughts on “An Open Source ESC For Brushless Motors

  5. Am I the only one slightly frightened by the lack of protection diodes on the BEMF sensing? 33k res will drop the current down pretty far but AVR pins are still delicate flowers.

    Report comment
    Reply

  8. It’s 2019. We have now STSPIN32F0, PAC5532 with integrated gate drivers, high speed ADCs with plenty of flashmem which enough to implement FOC control for 2-3 bucks.

    Report comment
    Reply

  9. I love the initiative of open design. So thanks for that.
    I don’t get why he uses a buck converter instead of voltage regulator. We’re talking few milliamps here to power the ATmega and this would suppress this big coil. I don’t think efficiency is that crucial here.

    Also I agree with Dave, a bit of protection on feedback would be a good improvement. Especially if you use the ESC and disconnect (by accident ?) the power source.

    Report comment
    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.