We’re used to our computers being powerful enough in both peripheral and processing terms to be almost infinitely configurable under the control of software, but there was a time when that was not the case. The 8-bit generation of home computers were working towards the limits of their capability just to place an image on a TV screen, and every component would have been set up to do just the job it was intended for. Thus when different countries had different TV standards such as the mostly-European PAL and the mostly-American NTSC, there would have been different models of the same machine for each market. The Commodore 16 was just such a machine, and [Adrian Black] has modified his NTSC model with a custom ROM, an Arduino and an Si5351 clock generator to be switchable between the two.
The differences between a PAL and NTSC C16 are two-fold. The clock for the video chip is of a different frequency, and the ROM contents differ too. [Adrian]’s machine therefore has a larger ROM containing both versions which are switchable via one of the upper address lines. A couple of tracks cut in the crystal oscillator circuit allow him to inject a new clock from the Si5351 module, and and Arduino controls everything. The appropriate ROM and clock are selected via a very simple interface, the reset button is captured and while a short press still resets the computer a long one switches the mode.
Despite having its principal engineer, [Bil Herd] as a colleague here at Hackaday, it’s sad that we don’t see as many Commodore 16s as we should. A recent feature showed a 64k C16, but didn’t make it into a C64.
Thanks [Ian Somers] for the tip.
3 thoughts on “This Commodore 16 Is An NTSC One… No, Wait, It’s A PAL One!”
could have just de-soldered R7 & Q2 .. no need to cut traces.
They discuss it int he video and comments. He finds it easier to fix the cut trace in the case of removing the modifications than finding the de-soldered parts to re-install them.
Interposing another socket with a clock pin leg lifted is also mentioned.
Speaking of 8-bit computers and TV systems: I was a proud owner of an Atari 65XE and I have used it for many years, before I saw it could output colors… The monitor I had was monochrome, as color monitors were practically unavailable (a few could be had at exorbitant prices) and TVs available in Eastern Europe were all SECAM, not PAL.