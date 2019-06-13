The problem is well-known: programming and debug headers consume valuable board space and the connectors cost money. Especially troublesome are the ubiquitous 100-mil pin headers, not because they’re expensive, but because they’re huge, especially along the z-axis. If you’re building miniature devices, these things can take up a ridiculous amount of space. With some clever thinking, [Simon Merrett] has found a way to re-use something many of us already have — an SOIC-8 test clip — to connect to a special footprint on the PCB without requiring another connector. He calls the system SOICbite.
The SOIC clip attaches to a footprint consisting of eight pads, four on each side of the PCB, plus five non-plated-through holes, which serve to anchor the clip in place. The idea of mating a PCB footprint directly with a removable connector isn’t entirely new — Tag Connect has been doing this for a while, but the connectors are expensive and single-sourced. On the other hand, SOIC test clips of varying quality are available from a number of vendors, including dirt-cheap deals on your favorite websites. The one disadvantage we can see is that the SOICbite footprint must be at the edge of the PCB to properly mate with the clip. The savings in space and cost may well make up for this, however.
[Simon] has made his KiCAD footprint available in a GitHub repo, and has offered to host footprints for any other CAD package there as well. So, fire up your preferred tool and draw one up for him to get these things widely adopted, because we think this is a great idea.
For the commercial alternative, check out our coverage of Tag Connect back in 2014.
9 thoughts on “SOICbite: A Program/Debug Connector For An SOIC Test Clip”
Genius!
K.I.S.S. & elegant
Superb. Definitely going to use this!
I don’t like it. I prefer the Tag-Connect
This is good until you realize that that board probably goes into a box where you cannot fit the clamp unless you leave a large hole around that PCB area.
I have done something similar, but I used regular 2.54 mm spacing so that a simple dirt cheap header can be used to contact the pads. http://www.electrobob.com/autoresetrrr/comment-page-1/
I just use the standard thru holes and spacing then on the 2.54mm header I bend the pins slightly so that they go in the holes but they catch and friction holds them in. The same header is used on many boards and I have many headers.
It just works.
OK it’s no good for a production run of 10,000 but for a hobbist who can re-bend pins, it’s quick, and free and means no changes.
For the production stuff in the day job it’s pogo pins and custom board testers because 10,000 units.
Yes, bending works too, if a connector flat on the board is what you want. Also, pogo pins can be soldered on the pins and avoid bending of the header. They are quite cheap now.
I love the fact that I don’t need to buy a specific thing to make this work, the need to put it on an edge might be an issue occasionally, one solution would be to Make a small pcb and solder it on edge to the main board
Great solution.
We use Redfit IDC SKEDD (e.g. 490107671012 available from digikey at $2) Works similar to the tag connect. Takes up more space than this SOIC solution though.