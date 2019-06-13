People making videos about machining have a problem: the coolant gets everywhere. When you take a video to show the process of creating a device, the milky gunk that keeps everything cool gets all over your camera lens. AvE is experimenting with an interesting fix for this problem, with a self-cleaning camera lens. (Video embedded below, some salty language.) His prototype uses a spinning piece of clear PVC mounted on BB gun pellets, driven by compressed air. The camera can see through this spinning piece, but when the coolant hits the spinning piece, it is thrown off.
That’s not a new idea: most ships use a thing called a clear view screen or clearsight to help the crew see out of the window in bad weather. These are usually driven by an electric motor at the center, though, and AvE’s version is instead driven by the compressed air. That means that the camera can see right through the rotating part without obstruction. The next step, AvE says, is to make it thinner and mount it on a filter mount so it can be attached to a GoPro or other small camera.
This is definitely a project to watch. Anyone who has used a GoPro in the rain faces similar problems, so this might find a use outside of the machine shop as well.
9 thoughts on “Self-Cleaning Camera Lens Makes For Speckle-Free Video”
This here is a good idea.
The prototype is a bit wobbly, but as a proof of concept it is fine.
Though, his idea of using a gear motor for an electric version might be a bit insufficient.
I myself would instead put permanent magnets on the edge of the disk, then have electromagnets on the stator, turning it all into a brushless DC motor. (less moving parts that can break.)
Then probably build it with a metal ball bearing race instead of an acrylic one. With a skirt extending out in front of the mechanism, so that it flings water/liquids away from the assembly, instead of letting it fling around within it.
I’m sure I’ve seen a video where they achieve the same effect with a simple* air-curtain over the lens, no moving parts, for filming CNC machines.
I think AVE actually links to that video as his inspiration
yes, it’s here: https://hackaday.com/2019/01/27/air-knife-keeps-gopro-lens-clean-in-messy-environments/
That seems the best option if you’ve got compressed air on tap.
An electric powered clear view screen would be a better option for dealing with mud on a GoPro if you’re out biking etc.
I watched this a week ago, but I couldn’t work-out why the camera has to look through the centre of the disc? Wouldn’t it be easier to put the axle of the disc to the side of/above/below the camera and just use a bigger disc?
Size. If you have to place the camera into odd places (eg into the cnc machine’s workspace) it comes in handy that its small.
These rotating windows are common on professional CNC machining centres
http://visiport.com/
spinview/spinwindow etc.
I think that NYCCNC uses one. And fishing boats have had them for ever.
And, briefly, motorcycles. https://ironhorsespares.co.uk/blog/turbo-visor-accessory/
Why not use zoom?