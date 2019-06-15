Back To Where (For Most Of Us) It Started, The Intel 8080

The early history of microprocessors is a surprisingly complex one, with more than one claimant for the prize of being the first, and multiple competing families. That the first commercially available part was the Intel 4004 is a matter of record, but it’s fair to say that few of us will have ever encountered one. Even its 8-bit sibling the 8008 would not have featured heavily in a 1974 version of Hackaday, such was its exotic nature. If there’s a microprocessor that can be claimed to have started it all for us then, it’s the Intel 8080. It established the 8-bit microporcessor with an 8-bit bus and a 16-bit address space, it had an order of maginitude more performance than its predecessors, and crucially it would become affordable enough for experimenters. It provided the guts of the MITS Altair 8800 microcomputer, and thus kickstarted the progression of home computers which led to the devices you use every day.
The 8080 is in our sights today, thanks to [DeviceGuru], who was sent down memory lane by thoughts of the 6502-based KIM-1 from his master’s thesis project. This led to memories of the 8080 Abie computer that he built for himself in 1979, for which he provides us some details and hand-drawn schematics. By then the 8080’s need for several support chips made it somewhat outdated, but from his perspective the chip could be had from Radio Shack without too much outlay. His tale of hand-assembling 8080 code and sending it to a friend for blowing onto a PROM might be familiar to some readers of a certain age.
Though the 8080 ceased volume production a quarter century ago (surprisingly there are still places you can get a new one though) it hasn’t entirely disappeared from our community’s consciousness. [DeviceGuru] tells us about the 8080 Microprocessor kit from [Wichit Sirichote] in Thailand which is a single board computer in the 1970s vein, hex keypad and all.
As you might expect, the 8080 hasn’t appeared in many projects here due to its rarity. Those that have seem more likely to feature its Eastern Bloc clones, such as this Polish model or this Russian one. It’s worth the reminder that if you fancy exploring some 8080 code of your own that you don’t even need an 8080 to run it on some silicon. The hugely popular Zilog Z80 as found in retrocomputers such as the RC2014 is
fully mostly 8080 code compatible, indeed some of us learned about microprocessors that way because 8080 books were discounted in 1983 and Z80 ones weren’t.
Header image: Konstantin Lanzet [CC BY-SA 3.0].
12 thoughts on “Back To Where (For Most Of Us) It Started, The Intel 8080”
“microporcessor”? :P
Ford EEC-IV computer was run on a Intel 8061 and they are still running today! Pretty good for a old piece of tech!
Yep, fond memories of manually coding each byte of the EPROM in a wire-wrapped Z80 system, that used peripheral chips from Intel’s 8080 line.
Haven’t we come such a very long way?!?!
“microporcessor” .. I can almost smell the bacon ..
The 8080’s a surprisingly elegant architecture, once you get your head around it — not particularly dense but very easy to learn and work with. Horrible to compile C into, of course, but all the early 8-bit architectures were. (Incidentally, I think I have the only 8080 ANSI C compiler around! https://github.com/davidgiven/ack)
But I need to correct the article: the Z80 is _not_ fully 8080 compatible. There are a number of small but significant differences; see https://retrocomputing.stackexchange.com/questions/1610/how-did-the-z80-instruction-set-differ-from-the-8080. The one you’re most likely to run into is that the Z80 overloads the 8080’s P flag to report overflow in arithmetic operations. This means that you need rather different logic in the 8080 vs the Z80 to do signed comparisons.
Incidentally, I just livecoded an 8080 assembler. (In C, but for CP/M.) https://youtube.com/watch?v=Y7crnbHhnZY
Anyone remember Baby Blue? That was a daughter card that was providing a Z80 to the original IBM PC/XT.
Yes! Used them a lot, mostly to run Microsoft’s M80/L80 assembler/linker to write code for other z80 systems! Just goes to show how good the IBM PC hardware was at the time – it was worth buying an IBM PC (and they were not cheap) plus a z80 processor card rather than buy a cp/m system. They were built like a tank!
> The hugely popular Zilog Z80 … is fully 8080 code compatible
I have to point out that the Z80 isn’t a strict superset of the 8080. The most most obvious difference is that the “P”arity bit on the 8080 is set for all the 8b logical and arithmetic operations. On the Z80, the same is true for logical operations, but for arithmetic the “P” bit is repurposed to mean signed overflow.
There are also some differences in the flags. The half carry is set differently so that DAA works after SUB instructions, and I believe there is one other flag bit which is always zero whereas on the 8080 it could be set. There are probably some other differences (in addition to timing) that I’m forgetting.
Certainly it was possible to write programs that worked on both if you were aware of the differences, or if your 8080 program didn’t do anything too unusual (which was most of them).
Fair enough, it was sold to a spotty teenage me that the Z80 in my Sinclair could run 8080 code. And it did, at least that which I wrote for it.
6502 rules! Someone had to say it :-)
Don’t be silly dear boy.
There are no rules when it comes to a bunch of cause fascists fighting over which ‘Architecture / Operating System / Left-Handed Widget Fiddler’** is the One True ‘Architecture / Operating System / Left-Handed Widget Fiddler’**
** Delete as appropriate.
Ah, obviously a 6809 user…