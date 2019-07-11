The world is awash with Raspberry Pi clones that boast fruity names, but those looking for a piece of the real thing will find their compatibility only goes so far. Shaky Linux distros abound and, with a few honourable exceptions, they are not for the faint-hearted. The reason that a market hasn’t emerged for fully-compatible clones is that the Pi people seem to have a monopoly on the world’s supply of the particular Broadcom SoCs that they use, forcing would-be competitors to source the brains of their outfit elsewhere.
It’s easy to buy a Raspberry Pi SoC though, if you don’t mind receiving a Raspberry Pi along with it. So to make a compatible Pi clone for space-constrained applications, the folks at Arducam removed the SoC from a Pi 3 and designed a surface-mount module board for it, making a 40 mm x 25 mm postage-stamp style system-on-module. It’s not a Raspberry Pi, but it runs Raspbian.
Their board is not one that they will be selling, but it does open up interesting possibilities for others with an eye to creating Pi boards in different form factors. It would be fascinating for example were somebody to produce an open-source module board for a Pi SoC. Some of you might be asking why the existing Compute Module was not suitable for them; in the write-up they cite mechanical issues with the SODIMM socket.
This isn’t the first compatible Pi clone we’ve seen. Aside from the intriguing but short-lived Odroid W there was another even smaller Arducam offering that never made it to market.
3 thoughts on “Make A Compatible Raspberry Pi Clone – But Your Pi Must Die”
This obviously isn’t a DIY thing; or an answer to the ‘Broadcom doesn’t appear to sell those; at least not to mere mortals’ problem; but element14 does custom spins.
I’m not 100% clear on why BCM doesn’t sell the SoCs(though given their usual practice it would probably be with minimum order quantities and NDAs); it’s not like the rPi business model has fat margins built in for them; but for any nontrivial quantity I’d probably be rather more comfortable not BGA-scavenging SoCs for my boards, if only for reliability reasons, never mind labor.
That’s fairly cool n’ all – the desoldering, re-balling and reuse – in a just-because-we-can way at least.
But not really sure why anyone would do this for a real-world use-case, beyond proof-of-concept. If the “pi foundation” don’t want us to use their precious SoCs, please don’t. Scrapping 90% of a brand-new toy just to get an IC is just… not sustainable.
Maybe could consider using some board as-is, but other than maybe the Compute modules, I personally probably would not go there either. Not for the kind of stuff we normally do anyway, where any kind of reliability is required.
For the kind of custom embedded use-cases described here, space- and mech constraints, I wonder why they didn’t go with with easier and IMHO probably better suited solutions, like e.g. the Octavio OSD335x Granted, not exactly small at 27×27 mm, but the total footprint would probably match or beat their 25×40 area. And manufacturable, reliable, off-the-shelf.
(Also wouldn’t have to sponsor the pi-people to just create even more e-waste, they – and many of us – are doing that quite enough already)
Broadcom does sell the SoC. We’ve tried to get them for our product, as it would have been a nice upgrade path from prototyping on a Pi.
Their MOQ (minimum order quantity) starts off at half a million, so unless you have volumes behind you, it’s pretty much a no-go :)