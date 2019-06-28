The Raspberry Pi 4 has been in the hands of consumers for a few days now, and while everyone seems happy with their new boards there are some reports of certain USB-C power supplies not powering them. It has been speculated that the cause may lie in the use of pulldown resistors on the configuration channel (CC) lines behind the USB-C socket on the Pi, with speculation that one may be used while two should be required. Supplies named include some Apple MacBook chargers, and there is a suggestion is that the Pi may not be the only device these chargers fail to perform for.
Is this something you should be worried about? Almost certainly not. The Pi folks have tested their product with a wide variety of chargers but it is inevitable that they would be unable to catch every possible one. If your charger is affected, try another one.
What it does illustrate is the difficulties faced by anybody in bringing a new electronic product to market, no matter how large or small they are as an organisation. It’s near-impossible to test for every possible use case, indeed it’s something that has happened to previous Pi models. You may remember that the Raspberry Pi 2 could be reset by a camera flash or if you have a very long memory, that the earliest boards had an unseemly fight between two 1.8 V lines that led to a hot USB chip, and neither of those minor quirks dented their board’s ability to get the job done.
Mistakes happen. Making the change to USB-C from the relative simplicity of micro-USB is a big step for all concerned, and it would be a surprise were it to pass entirely without incident. We’re sure that in time there will be a revised Pi 4, and we’d be interested to note what they do in this corner of it.
8 thoughts on “Power To The Pi 4: Some Chargers May Not Make The Grade”
Or, they could have just used a standard barrel jack and got rid of usb* for power input.
Well there has always been an alternative. I wonder if you can still just input power on the 5V pins like you could with the previous Pis. If you can do that you can make pretty much any charger work.
That is how the PoE HAT works and the 4B is compatible with that, so it must still be possible.
One of the features of the new board: “5V DC via GPIO header (minimum 3A*)”
source: https://www.raspberrypi.org/products/raspberry-pi-4-model-b/specifications/
It’s not a new feature.. I’ve been running my PI’s on 5V DC via GPIO since version 1 :)
USB C on the Pi 4 is also OTG, which will be hard to achieve on the barrel jack.
If they don’t bother follow/read the spec (missing resistor), then it is really a design issue.
I wouldn’t bother Using USB charger the VUSB voltage can vary greatly (4.4V – 5.25V as per spec under load). A wallwart with a regulated output would be a lot tighter.
I wonder if the new pie still goes down if you accidentally touch 5v and 3.3 v rails :-/