Stickers belong on laptops. That’s not just because all developers are issued a 2015 MacBook Pro at birth to zealously hold and cherish for the rest of their careers, and the vast uniformity of laptop models in the workplace makes each individual’s laptop indistinguishable from anyone else’s. No, stickers belong on laptops because that ‘RUN GCC’ sticker is just so good. But how do you keep a laptop stickered up while not hurting the resale value or worrying about sticky residue left behind? That’s the question [Graham] answered, and the answer may surprise you.
The problem is such: there mus be a way to apply stickers to a MacBook that is invisible, removable, and leaves no trace after being removed, even after years of enjoying a bestickerd’ laptop. The first thought turned to old-style screen protectors for a phone, but this had problems: they’re glossy, and sourcing a large sheet of screen protectors proved difficult.
After some research, it turned out there was a market with similar requirements: car wraps. Yes, you can wrap your car in vinyl that’s any color you want, including whatever Apple is calling their plain aluminum finish these days. As far as a protector for an aluminum MacBook, it looks good: it doesn’t leave any residue behind, it’s strong enough to survive on a car, so it’s probably good enough for a laptop on a desk, and it’s easy to apply.
With some stickers applied to this larger sticker, everything looked good and lived up to a few months of abuse. Then came the real test: could this MacBook wrap be removed with all the other stickers intact? Yes, and you can frame the result. While this is only a test of the aluminum-colored MacBook, vehicle wraps come in nearly every color imaginable. There is apparently a vinyl that looks like Space Gray, and if you want Thinkpad Black, you can get that wrap, too.
9 thoughts on “Preserving Precious Laptop Stickers”
Thought this would tell me how to safely remove those that are already glued on :(
Try a blow dryer or heat gun. The glue will start to release easier.
Or soak it in denatured alcohol.
But “sticker removal” spray also exists.
my favourite is non chlorinated brake cleaner (as a mechanic i have it lying about by the gallon) test a little on the plastic first before going nuts, but i have found it to be kind to most all plastics and is superb at softening and removing glue. also removes oil stains from fabric, starts hard to start diesels, removes hot glue (think paintless dent pullers) and is superb at washing flux off circuit boards.
fantastic stuff. its liek acetone, but not as strong.
I have an old Mac laptop, maybe the 1400c, and on the back of the screen, there is some plastic where you can slide things under, to customize the look. Seems useful.
I once got a nice mylar Grateful Cead sticker, can’t remember if I.bought it or was given it, and stuck it on the portable dusk druve for the Model 100. I never used tyat drive much, so it was a waste, but couodn’t get the sticker off withiut damaging it.
Michael
This is not a hack, is it. Did you not have many tips today?
This is not a comment, is it. Did you not have better things to do today?
That’s cool I have a stack of stickers in a drawer that I can’t force myself to use because I don’t want to waste them on a pc I’m not going to keep for years but this would fix that
Or you make yourselfe one of these things to remove the stickers.