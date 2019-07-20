We are normally told that microwave ovens are strictly for food only, and that anything else will cause all sorts of bad things to come our way. There can be few readers who haven’t at some time seen the shower of sparks when an inadvertent metallic object finds its way onto the turntable.
A particularly useful non-food application for a microwave oven comes in the form of the small kilns sold for glass fusing. These are ceramic cylinders coated internally with silicon carbide, and [ShakeTheFuture] shows us how to make your own.
Key to the process is ceramic fibre insulation, which is bonded both to itself and to the fused silicon carbide grit by a cured solution of waterglass, sodium silicate. The result can easily reach the required temperature for fusing glass, but also has an application in burning out surplus wax or PLA from a plaster mould. It’s particularly interesting to see the technique with the waterglass in action, and you can see a run-down of the whole thing in the video below the break.
2 thoughts on “A Microwave Kiln, From Scratch”
I feel it’s important to note that just putting any given metallic object into a microwave is not guaranteed to produce sparks or arcs. Putting metal into a microwave can be done as long as you, avoid closed loops, make sure there are no sharp points, and don’t place two pieces of metal that are not electrically connected close to each other (this includes the walls of the microwave).
I have put folded up pieces of aluminum foil into the microwave many times with only one or two incidents due to sharp corners I failed to clean up. It should go without saying if you’re going to do something where you are putting metallic objects into the microwave you should stay close by while it’s in use just in case.
the arcing can be on the glass itself, because it’s electrically conductive when molten ;-)