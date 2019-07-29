KiCAD has a rightfully earned image problem regarding beginners. The shiny new version 5 has improved things (and we’re very excited for v6!) but the tool is a bit obtuse even when coming from a electronics design background, so we’re always excited to see new learning material. [Mike Watts] is the latest to join the esteemed group of people willing to export their knowledge with his KiCAD tutorial series on GitHub that takes the aspiring user from schematic through fab and assembly.
The tutorial is focused around the process of creating a development board for the dimuitive Microchip née Atmel ATSAMD10 Cortex M0 ARM CPU. It opens by asking the reader to create a schematic and proceeds to teach by directing them to perform certain actions then explaining what’s going on and which shortcuts can accelerate things. This method continues through layout, manufacturing, and assembly.
Of note is that when defining the board outline [Mike] describes how to use OpenSCAD to parametrically define it; a neat micro-tutorial on using the two great tools to compliment each other. We also love that upon successful completion of the tutorial series the user will have developed a tiny but useful development board that can be assembled for about $3 in single quantities!
As with all open source work, if you have quibbles or want to contribute open a pull request and give [Mike] a hand!
4 thoughts on “A New KiCAD Tutorial Hits The Scene”
Note you don’t actually have to make circles in the edge cuts layer for the screw holes, the plated or unplated hole footprints (that were added in the Silkscreen step) are sufficient, as far as I’ve ever experienced.
No mention of a MAJOR redeeming quality of this tutorial?
The fact that it’s NOT in video format is (sadly) important to mention.
Yet another thing telling me how to work instead of adapting to the way I work.
But Eagle was also a right pain to learn, decades ago. Having been forced to adopt its methods, they now seem semi-natural to me. That said, a lengthy tutorial can be obfuscating because it only answers a predefined set of assumed questions. Much, MUCH, better would be a manual which succinctly explains how to perform discrete operations – to begin with: How to define a board outline from the tool’s command line, with just and X and a Y dimension, from zero. (No, I don’t want to have to learn OpenSCAD as well.) Then how to grab a side with the cursor, and move it to a new position. If yet another GUI tool has to be mastered in order to define a board layout, then I’ll wait for the manual which describes the data format, so that I can define and edit the board outline with Vim.