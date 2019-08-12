What Happens To Tesla When The Sleeping Auto Giants Awake?

The history of automotive production is littered with the fallen badges of car companies that shone brightly but fell by the wayside in the face of competition from the industry’s giants. Whether you pine for an AMC, a Studebaker, or a Saab, it’s a Ford or a Honda you’ll be driving in 2019.
In the world of electric cars it has been a slightly different story. Though the big names have dipped a toe in the water they have been usurped by a genuinely disruptive contender. If you drive an electric car in 2019 it won’t be that Ford or Honda, it could be a Nissan, but by far the dominant name in EV right now is Tesla.
Motor vehicles are standing at the brink of a generational shift from internal combustion to electric drive. Will Tesla become the giant it hopes, or will history repeat itself?
How Far Have Electric Vehicles Come?
To watch the development of electric vehicles over the last couple of decades has been to witness a quiet revolution from low-production oddities to serious contenders. In 1999 a French van, Citroën’s Berlingo électrique, would have represented the pinnacle of commercially available electric transport. It had nickel metal hydride batteries that gave it a range of about 60 miles, and a DC motor that gave it a top speed of about 50 miles per hour. It was a practical small local delivery van that was produced in small numbers to large customers, but your plumber or your local shop would not have considered it as a viable or affordable alternative to its fossil-fueled stablemates.
Around a decade after the Berlingo the electric vehicle was still an extremely niche product, but its technology had changed significantly. Lithium ion batteries and a brushless motor gave the 2008 Tesla Roadster sports car a range of 244 miles and a top speed of 125 miles per hour. In 2010 the mass-market first-generation Nissan Leaf came out with a 73 mile range and a top speed of 93 miles per hour.
In the decade since, a procession of models have appeared from multiple manufacturers, and typical models now approach the range and speed figures of their more traditionally-powered equivalents. Tesla has become the big fish in a small pond, and their prestige models are status symbols across the world. Their future seems assured, the automotive dinosaurs are left wallowing in an oil-rich swamp as the asteroid of global warming appears in the sky above them, and we’ll all be driving Model 3s and their successors in years to come. Right?
An Eventful Month In Electric Car Manufacture
Harking back to the fate of those Saabs and Studebakers at the top of the page, an observer might ask why the global giants have so far failed to take Tesla on by releasing more than just a token effort or a small car with a limited range. This summer it’s possible we’ve seen some early salvos in that battle, with a slew of announcements from those big manufacturers that herald a time in which their electric offerings become more serious contenders. BMW’s announcement of the long-awaited electric Mini is hardly seismic, Jaguar Land Rover’s conversion of their Castle Bromwich plant to electric production should make you sit up and take notice, while if Ford and VW’s signing of a global deal to share electric car technology doesn’t catch your attention, nothing will.
The Minis are something of a boutique offering and Jaguar may take some of Tesla’s market with their electric executive saloon cars, but the deal between Ford and VW has the potential to be a game changer. Between them the two manufacturers reach into almost every market across multiple brands, and though the current electric Golf has failed to make a significant impact the prospect of its technology, finding its way into cars such as the Ford Focus as well as the VW marques can not fail to change your daily driving.
There Will Be No Tesla Gremlin
Given the prospect of those electric Fords and Volkswagens, with no doubt a rush of similar mass market machines from other manufacturers, was this the moment at which someone ate Tesla’s lunch?
Producing the innovative and glamorous car the customer wants to buy is no longer enough when there are plenty of good-enough cars that they can afford to buy, if this were not the case we’d still be able to walk onto a lot and buy a new Saab or a Studebaker (Neither the post-1963 Avanti nor the promise of a future Saab-derived NEVS car count in this context). Will the customer want a Tesla, but walk instead into the Jaguar dealer or worse still for Tesla, the Ford dealer for an electric Mondeo?
Perhaps they will, but even then would that spell the end for Tesla? The key lies in their diversification, for instead of taking the battle onto Ford or VW’s home turf with a competitor to the Focus and Golf they have instead become as much an alternative energy company as a car company. The famous Gigafactories do not produce cars, instead they churn out batteries, Powerwalls, and solar products. Meanwhile Tesla’s mark can be found on the road outside their own cars, like VW they have licensed their technology. Mercedes-Benz and Smart electric vehicles produced by Daimler carry Tesla-designed parts, as do the electric Toyota Rav4s. There will be no Tesla equivalent of the AMC Pacer or Gremlin to be the butt of jokes in future decades, instead there will be a drivetrain technology and energy company that also produces some cars. Maybe someone hasn’t eaten Tesla’s lunch, but it’s certain that their helping has just become a little smaller.
Every step we take towards an electric Golf or an electric Focus becoming ubiquitous on our roads is also a step towards their parts becoming as common as those of internal combustion engines. Imagine a world in which a large lithium-ion battery is as easy to find and as easy to recycle as a 12V lead-acid car battery, or in which a car-size induction motor is as common as a washing machine motor. The prospects for hacking with these parts seem limitless but in the near term we’re strapped by a lack of stock. Perhaps Tesla’s lunch may be being eaten, but if a few crumbs end up on our tables that can’t be bad!
It’s a website that has a lot to do with home electronics projects, and things people involved in them would find interesting. Not sure why you’d think the articles are only about hobbyist projects if you’ve been to the site more than once; check out the .io portion of the site if you want a higher density of project oriented writeups.
It’s pretty plain in that last paragraph.
There are a lot of us eagerly waiting for the still-good individual cells rescued from old electric car battery packs to become available to the hobbyist or even due to economies of mass production brand new batteries to plummet in price.
For the more ambitious of us, as Jenny pointed out there is the motor too.
And then there is the cars themselves. Already we have seen Tesla hacks here. The electronics and motorized mechanisms of an electric car are more in line with the abilities and experiences of people who cut their teeth on Arduinos, Raspis and building 3d printers than their older ICE counterparts. Getting those into the hands of the masses will no doubt result in a lot more car hacks to read about here in the future.
In a few short years, there’s going to be a ton of used Model 3 parts available for the picking. Motors, battery packs, etc. Lots of potential fun there.
I really hope to see more home coachbuilding done using EV platforms.
I guess you haven’t been here too long, welcome! Sorry Hackaday wasted your second of life with free content that I am Interested in. They hire writers every few years, maybe you can write for them, and move the information to your interpretation of what Hackaday should be. Or you can buy a domain of wereallypost1hackaday.com and be a competitor. Otherwise great comment!
They can do what they want about electric car. Just let us use our Diesel engines. 1000+ Km autonomy, less CO2 per Km, no fire in case of crash, TCO is a fraction.
Of course you know that all the things about poisonous emissions are lies by countres that have lithium mines but do not have the technology for diesel.
You’re conveniently ignoring how modern diesels trade their lower CO2 output for much, much higher NOx emissions.
The truth is somewhere between these two extremes. Diesels which don’t cheat the emissions regs are fairly low NOx and when RDE2 comes in will be lower still.
NOx is a short term problem compared to CO2.
Which isn’t to say that it is good for people (or animals for that matter.
An embarrassingly large amount of the electricity powering electric cars comes from fossil fuels. That’s probably not going to improve until we get Fusion working.
Ya Volkswagen tried the diesel route, didn’t go so great for them, CO2 wasn’t the issue, it was nitrogen compounds produced under high pressure and heat.
TCO. I assume you mean “total cost of ownership” to the car owner as opposed to “cradle to grave” costs of the transportation technology to society in general. TCO doesn’t account for the “total cost” to society for having millions of carbon burning engines that cause all sorts of changes in our environment. From sound abatement for roadways to higher health costs for people living near high traffic roads, even if you don’t by into human caused environmental changes caused by CO2.
and ignoring the tank of flammable liquid required by ICEs.
Which would be a fair comparison if gasoline and diesel were hypergolic when in contact with air and water, but they aren’t.
Lithium batteries on the other hand… plus the fact that the electrolyte in a lithium battery is a flammable liquid just the same. It’s basically a strike-anywhere match – you just have to scratch it hard enough and it goes.
Yes I understand that but I also thought it rather disingenuous to claim there is no fire risk associated with ICE vehicles. Just the other day I drove past a lorry (truck if you’re American) on the other side of the motorway that had flames pouring out of its engine compartment.
Well, in the case of diesel cars, ignition is quite rare because diesel oil doesn’t ignite in a puddle unless it’s already boiling hot.
Diesel is not really flammable at normal atmosphere pressure and temperature.
It’s rather dangerous because it creates a slippery surface when not cleaned properly.
So, no. Diesel engines need a very hot heated parts coming in contact with diesel, and a wick to keep on burning. What most often burns, is the plastik in and around the car, where the diesel isn’t much of a help, but not really an added danger.
“Tesla” is beginning to sound more & more like “Edsel”.
We will know when they have been for 35 years.
Not for a while. The problem is currently available electric cars other than Tesla are just modified versions of their existing cars with tragically old-school design. Until you’ve spent some time behind the wheel of a Tesla you don’t really know how graceful the thing is compared to other cars (caveat with some glaring issues).
Until the major manufacturers do clean-sheet designs Tesla doesn’t have much to worry about. And by then they’ll have diversified from cars to solar roofs and giant power-grid battery banks and who knows what else…
I don’t mean to sound like a fanboy but the only interesting thing to ever come out of Ford or VW is the new electric microbus and after all this time you still can’t buy it.
The reason it is “graceful” is because there’s a whole other car’s weight in batteries in the undercarriage, making it ride like a lead sled. The other manufacturers have less batteries and simpler designs because they’re aiming for a price point that is affordable to more than 15% of the buyers, so their cars are very basic in design and construction.
In my opinion Tesla’s chassis design is the reason I wont own one. The way they put all the batteries in the bottom of it seems to make them quite vulnerable to damage in abnormal circumstances, leading to a rather exciting display. I don’t want my car to be exciting in such a way.
I prefer Renaults approach more, stick ’em in a fire resistant box and have an easily accessed kill switch and point for the emergency services to flood the box if needed.
You mean what if GM says we offer $1000 per share for Tesla?
I expect there may be some sort of competitive revies by the Feds, FTC monopoly people etc. What if a Chinese car co tries? WIll Trump lie down for that? Will any of us?.
In addition, did you notice that Tesla granted a access to other electric car makers to the Tesla patents? Did you read the fine print? What if it is a mutual grant. They get Tesla’s only if Tesla gets theirs? Who owns Tesla’s patents? Tesla? or an offshore entity owned by Musk who licenced them to Tesla USA? – said licence can be withdrawn in case of a hostile takeover.
So anyone who wanted to take Tesla over would have to buy over 50% through 100(many) different accounts. and then call a meeting. Rat would be smelled, and all those accounts would be inspected in detail to see who owned what and what were their other holdings? I expect 3-5 years could be consumed in this with a few sets of lawyers involved..
Tesla needs cash. Tesla’s best bet would be to enter into a JV with Ford or ??, to finance things, but leave management to Musk.
I chose Ford as my potential JV partner and the other US car company residues have Manglement – not a typo, versus Ford has rational Management.
As for Foreign car companies – they all seem to have a diesel stink about them, and a high degree of conflict who might want to buy Tesla to give it a Viking funeral…
American needs Tesla to be left alone to “Live Long and Prosper”, and helped to stay on that course …
EV parts are not yet as common as a washing machine, but I get emails every week from owners of used EV motors that are in mint condition, because the dang things can pretty much last forever. I predict a future where the same pile of useless ICE at the junkyard will be made of powerful and usable 3 phase motors ready to deploy into awesome builds
Another thing I want to see more of is doing something with used Nissan Leafs – either replacing/refreshing the battery packs, using the packs for grid storage, or that sort of thing. One of the projects I think would be fun to do is chop one and turn it into a tiny pickup truck. Some folks at Nissan did exactly that a few years back as a team building exercise, but I haven’t seen anyone do it since then. Given how cheap used Leafs are getting, I’m really surprised it hasn’t taken off. Toss the surf boards up on the roof rack, and to the beach in a dirt-cheap electric runabout.
My mate chopped 2 nissan leafs to power his honda crx, there is a quick post over hackaday.io if you wanna search the right keywords
The question is, when will we have enough nuclear power (and windmills/solar) to make the electric cars a better option?
It all depends on the electric mix you use to charge the batterys, in some countries, it is actually more enviromental friendly to drive a modern diesel.
In many others, scrapping a functional ICE early and buyng an EV is a bigger impact then keep on using the old ICE
In a few, there is enough clean energy that switching out an old ICE actually makes sense.
I live in a country with plenty of clean energy (hopfully we will be building new reactors soon) and drives an really old diesel, when it finally dies, it would make sense to buy an EV, but there still is no affordable EV pickup, with decent range
>”it could be a Nissan, but by far the dominant name in EV right now is Tesla.”
Actually, Renault-Nissan sells more EVs than Tesla already.