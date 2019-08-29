Impractical Clock Uses Tuning Fork

Clock projects are so common that they are almost a cliche. After all, microcontrollers have some clock source and are good at counting, so it stands to reason that a clock is an obvious project. [WilkoL’s] clock though has a most unusual clock source: a 440 Hz tuning fork.
A cheap plastic dome really shows off the fork and contributes to this good-looking build. An ATTiny13 divides the input frequency down, handles the display, and obeys the adjustment buttons. It does require a little metalworking, as the tuning fork needed filing and threading, although we bet you could figure out other ways to mount it.
As good as the clock looks, it is apparently impractical. The problem is that 440 Hz tone is audible. If you think a ticking clock will drive you mad, try a constant 440 Hz tone.
We were amused with the fact that the tuning forks were both a little low so they were tuned by filing material off the ends. Of course, the frequency is only set at a particular temperature and as it gets warmer or colder you might see some drift, but apparently not too much.
A more common choice is a crystal, which usually has a much higher frequency. Sometimes the clock source is the power mains.
April fool: The 32.768 kHz from the clock Xtal is driving my pet bat mad…
Let me try that again:
Quartz crystals are basically tuning slabs, but I once repaired a watch from the 70s that actually did use a tuning fork. It even hummed if you listened close (Bulova Accutron)
Yup, the Bulova Accutron was a step below quartz oscillators in accuracy, and did use a micro tuning fork, and a very very fine ratchet and pawl mechanism attached to this to keep time.
Clocks and firearms have one thing in common: their theory of operation is very simple, but making one that’s usefully accurate requires an extraordinary level of engineering.
Reasonably accurate RTC implementation doesn’t require “extraordinary level of engineering”. It only requires some minor efforts either by *buying* a RTC module with the required accuracy or implementing one in firmware.
If you ignore temperature/voltage drift, you can compensate for the frequency by playing with the divider value. For a low frequency source, a simple Phase accumulator can be implemented as a programmable non-integer frequency divider inside an IRQ. Don’t let the long name scare you as the code is only a few lines long.
Whaaat no video? I want to hear it
Yes but 432 Hz is the true healing frequency!
Perhaps suck out the air to silence it and make it ring longer.
Try using some sorbothane rubber sheet for a gasket for the dome and feet on the base to cut sound down.
