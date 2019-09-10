You might have to provide your own wrist straps and eye clamps, but if you want to learn Morse code, [Seth] has a web site for you. You can get code practice using the Farnsworth method and each letter is flashed before you as it is sent, which we assume will burn it into your brain.
Why learn Morse code now? Just about all countries now have at least some no code ham licenses and many have taken code off the tests completely. However, there are still many hams that use the code even today. Why? The personal challenge is part of it and perhaps nostalgia. However, it is also true that Morse code transmitters and receivers are dead simple to build and can get through where other simple radios can’t.
While it is true that some new digital modes can work near the noise floor, those require sophisticated computers or FPGAs which might be hard to cobble together in a foxhole.
If you haven’t run into the Farnsworth method before, it is simple but effective. If you learn to copy code at a relatively slow speed — say 5 words per minute — you can succeed rather quickly, but it becomes harder to progress to a faster speed. Trying to learn at a higher speed is frustrating because you won’t have much success until you’ve had a lot of practice.
The Farnsworth method sends characters at high speed but varies the spaces between letters to reduce the average speed of the message. This gives you time to think about what you hear. But when you increase the speed — that is, reduce the spaces between letters — the characters sound the same which makes it easier to learn. They just come faster.
Morse code training has come a long way since the 1930s. Still need motivation to learn the code? What if you get taken hostage?
2 thoughts on “Learn Morse Code, Clockwork Orange Style”
If the characters are sent fast, you get used to the overall sound of the character. If you start listening to the characters sent at slow speed, you hear the individual dots and dashes. So you in effect listen for the dots and dashes, and mentally check the lookup table to get the character. This slows things down, and doesn’t work so well at higher speeds. Starting with fast characters, you afen’t doing tge lookup.
A big mistake I made in 1970 was to think sending taught you morse code. So I got a telegraph set, with sounder, buzzer and light. Being able to send didn’t help on receive. Not baving anyone who could send mkrse to me meant it never helped. A couple of years later and a code record, and good shortwave receiver, is when I could receive morse code.
You have to get used to the sounds. I’ve wondered if having a computer send morse code with every keypress would help. A sort of brainwashing, on a subconcious level would it connect letters to the sound of each morse character? I don’t know, but I wonder. This would be done in the background, as you typed fir some other reason.
At least with computers, it’s much easier to hear mirse code sent properly. Just run a program that sends morse code. No need for a record, or shortwave receiver.
Michael
Using Morse code flashed on an LED is a useful way to provide debugging info on an embedded system that doesn’t have a display.