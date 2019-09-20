Hackaday Podcast 036: Camera Rig Makes CNC Jealous, Become Your Own Time Transmitter, Pi HiFi With 80s Vibe, DJ Xiaomi

Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys work their way through a fantastic week of hacks. From a rideable tank tread to spoofing radio time servers and from tune-playing vacuum cleaners to an epic camera motion control system, there’s a lot to get caught up on. Plus, Elliot describes frequency counting while Mike’s head spins, and we geek out on satellite optics, transistor-based Pong, and Jonathan Bennett’s weekly security articles.
Episode 036 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Elliot’s working on the audio compression algorithms originally used by the Speak & Spell
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Building Video Pong With Discrete Components
- Keeping Clocks On Time, The Swiss Way
- Scratch Built Media Player Channels 1980s Design
- DJ Xiaomi Spins Beats And Brushes At The Same Time
- Speed Up Filming With This Jawdropping 8-Axis Camera Crane
- Frequency Counting A Different Way
Quick Hacks:
- Mike’s Picks:
- Elliot’s Picks: