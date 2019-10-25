The simple plasma ball – it graces science museums and classrooms all around the world. It shares a place with the Van de Graaf generator, with the convenient addition of spectacular plasma rays that grace its spherical surface. High voltage, aesthetically pleasing, mad science tropes – what would make a better DIY project?
For some background, plasma is the fourth state of matter, often created by heating a neutral gas or ionizing the gas in a strong electromagnetic field. The availability of free electrons allows plasma to conduct electricity and exhibit different properties from ordinary gases. It is also influenced by magnetic fields in this state and can often be found in electric arcs.
[Discrete Electronics Guy] built a plasma bulb using the casing from an old filament bulb and an ignition coil connected to a high voltage power supply. The power supply is based on the 555 timer IC. It uses a step-up transformer (the ignition coil) driven by a square wave oscillator circuit at a high frequency working as AC voltage. The square wave signal boosts the current into the power transistor, increasing its power.
The plasma is produced inside the bulb, which contains inactive noble gases. When touching the surface of the bulb, the electric arc flows to the point of contact. The glass medium protects the skin from burning, but the transparency allows the plasma to be seen. Pretty cool!
8 thoughts on “Build Your Own Plasma Ball”
“The availability of free electronics allows plasma to conduct electricity”
But what if I were to not get my plasma ball for free, doesn’t it work then?
Though, a fairly elegantly executed project non the less.
*grace it’s
*free electrons
*signal boosts
*medium protects
One per paragraph, I think that’s a new record!
Thanks. Fixed.
BTW: “its” not “it’s”.
One per comment!
“often created by heating a neutral gas or ionizing the has in a strong electromagnetic field.”
has?
gas?
1. Pick a project that was done by everyone who is into high voltage since at least 2001 and remake it.
2. Sell it as something innovative/great/worthy of HaD prize.
3. …
4. Profit!
I’ve seen CRT HV transformer based plasma balls, SSTC plasma balls and ignition coil plasma balls made since I had access to internet back in early 2001. Nihil novi sub sole…
Making something (even if already done before) is still infinitely more worthwhile than complaining about its lack of innovation in the comments … As a tangent did you know people have been complaining on the internet for decades? I’m disappointed by the lack of innovation your comment displays …
Our local old electronics mob released this as a $20 electronic kit in the 1993 era; 555, ignition coil. Shoved one together in 1994(?). Was cool for ten minutes. Always wanted to find a large light bulb to try it out. And with two component changes, it turned into an electric fence.
“The square wave signal boosts the current into the power transistor, increasing its power.”
The… what… I mean… guh? I recognize each of those words, but that sentence is bloody gibberish. It’s like Star Trek technobabble, but with less techno and more babble.