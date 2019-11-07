The Takata airbag case has become the largest product recall in history, caused over 20 deaths, and cost many billions of dollars. Replacement efforts are still ongoing, and sadly, the body count continues to rise. Against this backdrop, further recalls have been announced affecting another type of Takata airbag.
The recall affects BMW 3 Series vehicles, produced between 1997 and 2000. Notably, it appears these cars may have been built before Takata’s fateful decision to produce airbag inflators using ammonium nitrate propellants, known for their instability. Instead, these vehicles likely used Takata’s proprietary tetrazole propellant, or Non-Azide Driver Inflators (NADI). These were developed in the 1990s, and considered a great engineering feat at the time. They were eventually phased out around 2001 for cost reasons, leading to the scandal that rolls on to this day.
As these airbags were produced before the switch to ammonium nitrate, they have thus far escaped scrutiny as part of existing recalls. Two recent incidents of airbag misdeployments in Australia lead to the recall, causing a death and a serious injury. BMW Australia have advised owners not to drive affected vehicles, and are offering loan or hire cars to affected vehicles. Given the age of the affected vehicles, the company is considering a buyback program in the event that suitable replacement parts cannot be made available.
This development is foreboding, as it suggests yet more cars, originally considered safe, are now at risk of injuring or killing occupants in the event of a crash. It’s not yet clear exactly which makes are effected by this recall, but expect the numbers of vehicles to continue to climb.
[via Sydney Morning Herald]
11 thoughts on “Takata Airbag Recalls Widen To Potentially Affect Other Types Of Airbag”
” BMW Australia have advised owners not to drive affected vehicles, and are offering loan or hire cars to affected vehicles.”
LOL, does anyone remember when we drove our cars before airbags ?
They don’t want you driving because of the shrapnel it could make. Totally different than no airbag
Very much this. There’s a difference between not having an airbag and having a bomb in your steering wheel.
One of the first to die was in Orlando. The cops thought someone shot her in the neck and that caused the accident. They were looking for a killer until it was found to be shrapnel from the air bag deploying! What about the seatbelt locks on some cars, are those not made with the same explosive? A thrift shop near me has one on their shelf, I told them you guys do know that’s an explosive seat belt lock. They didn’t care, wonder what the chance is of someone setting it off with static picking it up to look at it?! I wouldn’t mess with it lol!
When I took my Toyota in for oil change, I asked when the airbag would be changed.
Dealer said, “Oh, we did that last time”.
I have zero confidence that he spoke the truth.
And, I have no way to check.
EFF!
If your competent with a spanner, pop the airbag out and check for a date or date code, I would be very surprised if there were none.
I checked for spanners, and all I could find were some Whitworth and they were the wrong size.
I don’t understand why this is called “airbag recall” at this point. It looks like a simple fact of explosive charges having shelf life being neglected of cares by car manufacturers.
Yes, but the bomb is inside the airbag.
Hence, “Airbag Recall”
why dont they recall their entire product range and start over
Can you spell “Bankrupt”?