Many Hackaday readers have an interest in older technologies, and from antique motorcycles to tube radios to retrocomputers, you own, conserve and restore them. Sometimes you do so using new parts because the originals are either unavailable or downright awful, but as you do so are you really restoring the item or creating a composite fake without the soul of the original? It’s a question the railway film and documentary maker [Chris Eden-Green] considers with respect to steam locomotives, and as a topic for debate we think it has an interest to a much wider community concerned with older tech.
Along the way the film serves as a fascinating insight for the non railway cognoscenti into the overhaul schedule for a working steam locomotive, for which the mainline railways had huge workshops but which presents a much more significant challenge to a small preserved railway. We wrote a year or two ago about the world’s first preserved railway, the Welsh Tal-y-Llyn narrow gauge line, and as an example the surprise in the video below is just how little original metal was left in its two earliest locomotives after their rebuilding in the 1950s.
The film should provoke some thought and debate among rail enthusiasts, and no doubt among Hackaday readers too. We’re inclined to agree with his conclusion that the machines were made to run rather than gather dust in a museum, and there is no harm in a majorly-restored or even replica locomotive. After all, just as a retrocomputer is as much distinguished by the software it runs, riding a steam train is far more a case of sights and smells than it is of knowing exactly which metal makes up the locomotive.
Header pic: Ben Brooksbank [CC BY-SA 2.0]
6 thoughts on “Considering The Originality Question”
Some of the WW2 military aircraft in flying condition have less than 50% of their original metal. The only flyable example of the P-61 Black Widow will be around 70% new construction when it’s finished. Dunno how much of the P-38 “Glacier Girl” is new build after being salvaged from deep in the Arctic ice.
” are you really restoring the item or creating a composite fake without the soul of the original?”
The difference is that when you are mending the original, you are taking the original’s measurements and fabricating parts to fit the original intention of the engineers who made it.
When you’re making a replica out of scratch, you are creating a new item with a new intent as your own interpretation of the item, which cannot be said to be a continuation of anything. In other words, making a new “old” steam locomotive today is not history.
Of course, after the axe has had both its handle and its blade replaced, it is no longer the original axe and therefore the history is gone anyways. It becomes a new item.
Make new parts, but use period methods to do so(Except where safety/ethics/wear and tear to existing parts is an issue).
We don’t keep old stuff for technical reasons. We keep it because we agree history is important, and the process that was used to make and run it, is part of that history, and maybe just as important as the object itself.
When your thoroughly research and implement a historical production method, you are basically doing a restoration on that technique itself, that would otherwise be a non-functioning museum piece.
I really don’t care what a record player sounded like.
I care how people experienced music differently before MP3s, and how that influenced the artist.
I think new tech is better for everyday use almost all the time. A craptastic digital chip keeps better time than any Swiss watch, and I sure don’t want to wear something every day that costs hundreds or thousands without a darned good reason.
But so long as there’s anyone who disagrees with me, we have to look at why, or else we risk slowly losing things without even noticing what we’ve lost.
Living history gives you a chance to see for yourself what aspects of the past you like or don’t like, albeit through an extremely narrow window made of wavy warped glass.
Just like right now smartphones are so ubiquitous that life without them seems totally unimaginable. Taking time away from them lets us know if we are simply using them because they are fantastic tools, or if we have a bit of addiction.
At what point when it was in active service did it become a new item then? Look at wooden warships some of those served for more than 100 years after refits to keep up with advances, and with battle damage odds are good only a tiny handful of timbers (probably the key structural ones – as damage to those becomes uneconomical to repair) are original at the end of service life. Steam engines went into the workshop for large amount of repair and upgrade during their active use did they suddenly become new?
Its an ephemeral question to some extent, but for me it doesn’t matter at all. Even a new build done with old methods is authentic enough to show a slice of history. Like that new castle being built in France – it looks in the areas that are finished as it should do new, not as an unloved ruin. It informs so much more about life in history than the surviving bare stones of that era. So for me is far more soulful and meaningful.
Now building with new methods and trying to pass it off as old gets to being soulless. As its the imperfections of technology, the marks left by construction methods, wear left from use are what gives it history.
So if a replica/restoration is really as close to ‘correct’ as possible – so it could pass as normal even to people from its era. Then it for me is just as much a part of history, its showing us a small slice of what life was really like. Both in the making by old methods and the end results function.
“riding a steam train is far more a case of sights and smells than it is of knowing exactly which metal makes up the locomotive”
Historians on the other hand might be interested in the chemical composition and manufacture of the metal components. If all the parts have been replaced by replicas made in the 50’s and in the 00’s then the historical value of the piece is diminished in terms of originality. It no longer represents the period when it was originally made, but the periods when it was re-made.
It becomes meta-history because it represents an earlier understanding of an even earlier period of history – like reading the historical accounts written by Tacitus. Some things are preserved, but this new item is a second hand account.
Shades of Triggers broom #OnlyFoolsAndHoreses.
Without any such restoration or preservation, all these examples of historic tech’ and other things (buildings etc) would be lost forever.
And then there are the totally new builds to original plans (with acceptable changes for modern safety needs) such as the Tornado locomotive. Truely magnificent.