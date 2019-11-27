If you’re going to do it yourself, you might as well outdo yourself. That seems to be the thinking behind this scratch-built CNC mill, and it’s only just getting started.
According to [Kris Temmerman], the build will cost about $10,000 by the time he’s done. So it’s not cheap, and a personal CNC from Tormach can be had for less, but that’s missing the point entirely. [Kris] built most of the structural elements for the vertical mill from cheap, readily available steel tubing, of the kind used for support columns in commercial buildings. Mounted to those are thick, precision-ground steel plates, which eat up a fair fraction of the budget. Those in turn hold 35 mm linear bearings and ball screws for the three axes, each powered by a beefy servo. The spindle is a BT30 with a power drawbar, belt-driven by an external motor that [Kris] doesn’t share the specs on, but judging from the way it flings chips during the test cut in the video below, we’d say it’s pretty powerful.
There’s still plenty to do, not least of which is stiffening the column; perhaps filling it with epoxy granite would do the trick? But it sure looks like [Kris] is building a winner here, and if he keeps the level of craftsmanship up going forward, he’ll have a top-quality machine on his hands.
4 thoughts on “Steel Tubes And Ground Plates Form The Skeleton Of This DIY Vertical CNC Mill”
$10k? For that i could get a nice used CNC mike a MyCenter1 or a fanuc robodrill.
Oh well. He is going to have to do something to dampen that machine. It’s going to sing. There is a reason that machine tool manufacturers still use cast iron.
..or granite gravel with epoxy if 10T/h foundry in basement is currently occupied.
THIS is the kind of build I’ve been waiting to see featured. No 3d printed parts, no aluminum extrusions, no chinese Dremel spindles, no printer parts for leadscrews.
No offense to anybody, but there is a crowd of people who read hackaday who work at a high level on machining, not just jobbing it- I’ve been waiting to see what and how they make.
I myself am about to start designing a lathe from scratch, because nothing currently made is up to my specs. I have special needs for prototype work I want to get further into so I”m bothering.
This is a really cool build, and I enjoy those less precise builds too, don’t get me wrong. But I’ve been waiting for something like this.
Excellent workmanship! I didn’t expect so much of the build to be able to be done with hand tools. Also, I never knew about mag drills before. Now I want one!