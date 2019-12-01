Building A Faux Retro Portable Computer

The modern laptop has its origins in the mid to late 1980s, when shrinking computer hardware and improvements to battery technology finally made mobile computing practical. Years before the now iconic clamshell form factor became the standard, these so-called “portable computers” often resembled pieces of luggage with keyboards attached. Even at their peak these machines were nowhere near as practical as the modern ultra-thin notebook computer, but these vintage portables do have a special sort of charm even today.
Looking to recapture some of that magic with modern components, [davedarko] has started working on his own Raspberry Pi portable computer. Just like those machines of yore, his build is designed to be a self-contained computing experience that you can lug around, but not exactly something you’d be popping open on the train. Its extruded aluminum frame holds the display, power supply, and audio hardware, with plenty of room to spare for additional hardware should he decide to pack in a couple hard drives or something more exotic.
We particularly like the 3D printed hinge and lock mechanism he designed that holds the keyboard closed against the front of the frame. Sufficiently
old experienced readers will recall this particular feature being a defining characteristic of portables such as the Osborne 1 and Compaq Portable, and it’s great to see it included here. All it needs now is a leather handle on the side to complete the look.
[davedarko] still has some work ahead of him, as ultimately he’d like to completely enclose his computer’s frame with laser cut panels. But the build is already quite far along, and frankly, it’s already at the point where we’d have no problem pulling it out at the next hackerspace meetup. Along with the growing collection of cyberdecks we’ve covered recently, it looks as though 1980s design aesthetic is alive and well within the hacker community.
[Thanks to HappyFox for the tip.]
11 thoughts on “Building A Faux Retro Portable Computer”
I like this so much! I used to work with a fellow who wrote reviews on PC’s back in the 1980’s, and still owned the original Compaq Portable that was used in the original PC Magazine review in 1982 or so. I was cleaning stuff out and gave it to me. I intended to resurrect it with modern hardware, but it ended up being EOL’d, unfortunately. I can see a computer such as this one being extremely useful with its real keyboard and chassis with lots of room for expansion.
Back in the day we called these luggables. upgraded several of the old compaq units with 386 motherboards which was heady stuff in it’s day.
I’ve thought about finding one of those or a clone and fitting a modern micro ATX board and the highest resolution 4:3 display that fits I could find inside it.
What is the neat power distribution board at 6m11s? I want that very thing! Thanks.
I recall seeing 486s built the same way… Monochrome plasma screen, 16-bit ISA back-plane with space for a few slots, an industrial single-board computer in one slot. 3.5″ HDD and a floppy drive.
Power supply was built-in.
I still have mine. It boots a very early version of linux with X, and is set up to support a second VT100 terminal on a serial port.
It’s a great form factor, I wish the Chinese still made the enclosures.
I’m half tempted to try replicating something like that. Thinking a LCD monitor with a VESA mount and a custom ATX-style case with a screen cover that folds out to reveal the keyboard and a trackball (why a trackball and not a mouse: less space required).
Looking at the space my current desktop at work takes up, this could be very doable as the monitor is about as wide as the half-height ATX case is deep so bolting the monitor to a side-panel and putting a handle on the top is merely drilling a few holes into the existing panels.
You sound like you’re talking about the Dolch PC Case form factor. We used them a lot in telco for various test systems.
Had an original Compaq “Portable” – had a MONSTER 10Mb after market hard drive in it. Lugged it through more airports than I care to remember –
Replacing the Raspberry with a more powerful SoC and the old gas discharge display with a 10″ tft touchscreen, retrofiting an old “luggable” Compaq box, adding some geeky extension like Software Defined Radio transmitter, stuffing the remaining empty space with a 1 Gb Ethernet switch, a USB3 hub and a set of 10 amps PSU, and you have this
https://f6itu.files.wordpress.com/2019/09/compaq-full.jpg
… the “hardest” part of the hack was to keep the original XT keyboard and adapt it to XXI ‘s century architecture. Future belongs to bulky-nerdy stuff :- )
Hmmm… RasPi, LCD, chassis made of modular aluminum extrusion and 3D-printed cruft… yeah, sorry, nothing to see here. I’m rather distinctly unimpressed.
But then I’ve worked with actual computers from that era. I got an Osborne 1 that wasn’t booting, got it running, boy that was an epic struggle… sadly, it died from being sold and shipped but that’s not my fault, exactly… the shipping carrier could’ve done a lot better. One of my closest friends runs the local tech shop (well, okay, there are a couple others in town, but they’re honestly not noteworthy the way his is… I might be a little biased tho) and basically grew up on a succession of Commodore products… which, relatively recently, when he needed space in his house (and since he wasn’t using any of them), he bequeathed his entire collection to me, noting at the time that I was the only one in town who he trusted to do that equipment right. Presently I’ve also got an Amstrad PPC-640 that I’m trying to figure out how to upgrade in some period-reasonable ways — I’d like to give it a more modern parallel port and storage options that aren’t confined entirely to a pair of 720k floppy drives.
A *proper* portable machine of the era would have either a small (5″-9″) CRT display embedded in it (either color or monochrome depending on precisely which end of the decade we’re discussing) or a singularly awful monochrome LCD that almost certainly, like the classic Compact Mac displays, couldn’t even do grayscale (i.e. shading). Regardless of what’s under the hood (can we please have a cyberdeck or two that manages NOT to use a RasPi, just once or twice? Sheesh!) as far as processing and memory are concerned, the OS would have inevitably been command-line based, with support for simple color graphics for gaming. Something similar to a modern implementation of FreeDOS or just enough Linux to support a bash prompt.
Oh, and before anyone says it… yes, I’m a purist (at least regarding this sort of thing) and yes, challenge accepted >:-} not immediately, though, I’ve got a few other things to get through the pipe first… but… watch and wait, you might see something interesting in a few months ;)