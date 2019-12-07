Sometimes you build a computer and use it every day. Sometimes you build a different type of computer and it sits alone on a mountaintop for years. The design considerations for these two setups are remarkably different, right down to the type of file system used. For small computers like [Jo] is using, and for the amount of time they sit alone in remote locations, he decided to build his own file system for them.
Known as JesFs ([Jo]’s embedded serial File system), the file system is for SPI Flash and intended for use in scientific data logging. It can be used on the chip-scale processors found in many development boards, and is robust enough to use in applications where remoteness is a concern. It has a small RAM footprint, is completely open source, includes wear leveling, and has a number of security features built-in as well.
Some of the benefits of using a file system on such a tiny chip aren’t immediately obvious unless you’re doing a lot of data logging, but it does allow you to change virtually any aspect of the firmware much more easily if everything is accessible as a file, and not something you would have to change by reflashing the whole chip, for example. There are also a number of traps that you can easily fall into when working with file systems for tiny devices.
3 thoughts on “File Systems For Tiny Devices”
Nice one, I had similar issue while back so direct sector/track was fine for me then but, this looks better for some compatability issues, thanks for posting :-)
I solved a similar problem with PetitFFS. The advantage is that it uses normal FAT filesystems that interoperate with damn near everything. The disadvantage is that it can only write to existing files (so you have to preallocate them). I use it for read-only applications, and for that it’s excellent.
Nice idea Nick :-)
Makes good sense from good management planning perspectives and removes some line of security flaws too, pre allocation in many environments can be a good discipline, thanks worth a look :-)