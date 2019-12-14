Why Is Your Cellphone Not A More Useful Computer?

Sometimes when you are browsing randomly through the tech feeds, up pops an article that just crystallizes a nascent thought that had been simmering below the surface for a long time, and is enough to make you sit up and say “Yes! I agree completely with that!”. Such a moment came with [Cheapscatesguide]’s post: “My Fantasy: A Cellphone I can Use as a Desktop Computer“, in which the pertinent question is asked that if smartphones are so powerful, why are they not much better at being more than, well, smartphones?
Readers with long memories may recall that the cellphone-as-computer idea is one that has been tried at least once before. The Motorola Atrix appeared in the early years of this decade, and was a high-end smartphone that could be slotted into both desktop replacement and netbook-style base stations and used as a Linux-based personal computer. Unfortunately it was both eye-wateringly expensive and disappointingly slow due to a hobbled operating system, so it failed to set the market alight. There was a brief moment when unsold Atrix netbook docks were available on the surplus market and became popular platforms as a Raspberry Pi desktop interface, but this experiment seems to have put paid to the idea of one device to truly rule them all.
If we had to hazard a guess as to why this has failed to happen, we’d finger both the manufacturer’s desire not to undermine their lucrative sales in other sectors, and both their and the carriers’ desire to lock down the devices as much as possible. A manufacturer such as Apple will for example never produce an iPhone that can replace a desktop, because it would affect their MacBook sales. Oddly in another form we’re nearly there, this piece is being worked on with a Chromebook, a device that has a useful browser, a functional Android layer, and (because it’s a 64-bit model) an officially supported and useful Debian layer. We don’t expect this to translate into a phone any time soon though.
From another angle, we’ve asked in the past why we aren’t hacking old cellphones.
Ahem: https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.theverge.com/platform/amp/2015/4/29/8513519/microsoft-windows-10-continuum-for-phones
Samsung Dex was also a reasonably decent attempt at it, but Samsung ruined it. Good job, idiots.
It boggles the mind why it hasn’t been tried more.
Some sort of system akin to the Nintendo Switch / Samsung Dex that makes it trivial to put in place and charge it while also having access to a full, proper desktop. And maybe optionally even faster. Maybe not with current crappy thin smartphones that have a meltdown when used at high loads constantly. Thin-crap is the worst think to happen to computing.
Give me big fat bulky feature-rich devices, not some junk that bends if I look at it the wrong way.
I’ve found Dex on my S10 to be really good, actually – I didn’t know it existed before I plugged in the dongle I had lying around, it was quite a surprise!
This is most definitely a thought that is not lost on me. Here is this quad core ARM running at 1+ Ghz in my pocket, and doing …. what? Being locked down is certainly an issue, more so with some phones than others. One of the biggest drawbacks for the things I like to do is that I like to develop code. No way I am doing that without a decent keyboard.
Nonetheless, the phones in our pockets are most definitely an underutilized computing resource.
Why aren’t we hacking old phones? Well, inexpensive ARM boards are available that offer the same resources in a much more accessible way, so the pain and inconvenience is largely not worth it.
one word: drivers
While a plugged in phone is no longer constrained by the battery, the it is still constrained by its thermal budget. A typical phone has a total power budget around 5W, and the CPU is about 2W of that (the others being display and rx/tx circuits). Even a low end laptop uses a CPU with a 15W thermal budget, though most people opt for more powerful models.
Although the clock rates don’t seem to far off between a cell phone and a laptop CPU, the laptop CPU gets a lot more work done per cycle.
The 2nd part I forgot to mention is that certainly today’s cell phone CPUs are faster than the desktop CPUs of 10 years ago, so the question is why does the software need so much CPU horsepower to feel usable.
“why does the software need so much CPU horsepower to feel usable.”
Ray-traced and real-time rendered, high resolution graphics. Many of today’s games put at least as high an emphasis on the way the game looks as they do the way it plays. Their developers would rather you have a beautiful game that isn’t playable on your old/low-end phone than give you a game that has low-resolution graphics, but is perfectly playable and responsive on low-end hardware.
Wait… Gemini PDA, Cosmo Communicator, Pinephone – isn’t that devices could be used as smartphone and desktop? If you want to talk about legacy – I still periodically use my Nokia N9 as desktop, connecting it to TV, using bluetooth keyboard/mouse and running exactly same programs I run on my Linux desktop. Works perfectly, without any problems.
The problem is not with devices at all, the problem is only with OSes of smartphones. Both, iOS and Android intentionally designed to be unable to run any desktop software. Google intentionally broke linux kernel to remove any possibility to run X natively, and Apple intentionally design iOS to be incompatible with OSX. Alternative OSes was pushed out from market by mass internet services like Facebook/WhatsApp, banks, payment systems etc. who are do not provide apps for alternative platforms, and actively and agressively pursue people even for attempts to create clients for their services for other OSes.
HP lapdock with Samsung DeX is quite nice for many use cases.
His fantasy, my reality since 2010 or so. The problem these days is that the duopoly of mobile OSes are hobbled out of the box. If you root Android and install Busybox shell and then a desktop Linux distro in a chroot, it becomes a much more useful computer. I first reached desktop-like mobile capability with a Nokia N900, it was easy in those days because the phone had root access easily available from the factory with just a couple of on-device commands, plus it ran something very close to a desktop Linux distro out of the box.