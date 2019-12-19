Although it is getting more common to have self-driving cars on the road, we have to admit we are still a bit uneasy. After all, we know first hand how hard it is to think of every case and how unreliable things can be. But what about having your hair cut by a robot? At least a car can have airbags and automatically stop at any sign of trouble. But letting a robot hold a sharp instrument up to your head? That’s what Buzz Robotics wants to do and they are starting with a neck trim that you can see in the video below.
Honestly, since the trimmers are probably not that dangerous, we feel a little better. But the fact that the screen says “Calibrated Bad” doesn’t install confidence. While the robobarber might not be able to cut your head off, it could certainly ruin your coiffure.
Right now, most of the information on Buzz seems to be on Twitter. The neck gets scanned and a program computes the angles and rotations. We aren’t sure what happens when you move your head.
On the face of it, it makes sense. If you could have an autobarber that could cut your hair for $10 and doesn’t need a tip, it could really change the low-end haircut market. But it seems unlikely that people who see a barber shop or a beauty shop as a social event are going to switch. Not to mention unless the robot can deal with a lot of head motion, kids haircuts are out, too.
People are pretty conservative with their hair cutting equipment. Remember Flowbee? Then again, if you want to merge with technology, there are some advantages to long hair.
4 thoughts on “You May Trust Driverless Cars, But Do You Trust Driverless Barbers?”
This is probably about 1000% safer then Telas “Autopilot” (but please don’t treat it like an autopilot no no we just name it that to confuse and mislead you) and any other complete driverless car solution. With a proper blade guard and how slow it’s going it would be really hard for this thing to cause more then a minor scratch.
That said I think I might fall asleep before this thing finishes the back of my neck.
That reminds me of VERY old joke, probably from before WWII
Inventor presents automatic beard cutting robot with razors, and investor asks:
– Hmm, but everyone has different face, won’t this be a problem for this robot?
– Just until first use.
Those particular models from Universal Robots are designed to work alongside people, so probably a bit less likely to do anyone an injury. As for whether you look like a twat after your haircut though…
Automated haircut technology peaked with the flowbee.