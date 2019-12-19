You May Trust Driverless Cars, But Do You Trust Driverless Barbers?

Although it is getting more common to have self-driving cars on the road, we have to admit we are still a bit uneasy. After all, we know first hand how hard it is to think of every case and how unreliable things can be. But what about having your hair cut by a robot? At least a car can have airbags and automatically stop at any sign of trouble. But letting a robot hold a sharp instrument up to your head? That’s what Buzz Robotics wants to do and they are starting with a neck trim that you can see in the video below.

Honestly, since the trimmers are probably not that dangerous, we feel a little better. But the fact that the screen says “Calibrated Bad” doesn’t install confidence. While the robobarber might not be able to cut your head off, it could certainly ruin your coiffure.

Right now, most of the information on Buzz seems to be on Twitter. The neck gets scanned and a program computes the angles and rotations. We aren’t sure what happens when you move your head.

On the face of it, it makes sense. If you could have an autobarber that could cut your hair for $10 and doesn’t need a tip, it could really change the low-end haircut market. But it seems unlikely that people who see a barber shop or a beauty shop as a social event are going to switch. Not to mention unless the robot can deal with a lot of head motion, kids haircuts are out, too.

People are pretty conservative with their hair cutting equipment. Remember Flowbee? Then again, if you want to merge with technology, there are some advantages to long hair.