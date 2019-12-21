[nodemcu12ecanada] is serious about saving water, which is why they built this strange lawnmower that can cut grass taller.
Short lawns are one of those clever marketing victories, like convincing people to eat a lot of sugar, that’s been doing more harm than good ever since the victory was won. Short grass is weak grass, with shallow roots, weakness to weeds, and a lot of water requirement. On top of that the grass is always in a state of panic so it grows extra fast to get to a more “natural” height. It’s great if you want to sell fertilizer, seeds, and lawnmowers. Maybe not so great for the environment.
Most lawnmowers can’t even be set high enough for healthy grass so [nodemcu12ecanada] took three electric weed whackers and bolted them to an angle iron frame. It has a lot of advantages. It’s light. You don’t need to sharpen a blade. It’s quiet. It’s electric. It’s strange appearance will scare your neighbors off from borrowing any of your tools. We love it!
11 thoughts on “DIY Lawnmower Doesn’t Cut Grass Short”
The problem with these string trimmers, that nobody seems to think about, is that they use plastic strings to cut grass. And the whole spool of strings quite quickly “disappear”. Except that it does not really vanish: it is disintegrated into micro particles, spreaded all other your garden. Have a look at a brand new spool, and think of the corresponding amount of plastic that will go into soil, water, animals and insects. Not so great. So please stop using plastic strings but only metal blades or chains. And spread the word!
Also.. string trimmers don’t actually cut the grass. They smash/tear it with brunt force trauma.
This would be like trying to cut your lawn with a CO2 laser. (that was actually a brief childhood brainstorm of mine… :)
String trimmers do have their place, and that place is to trim your grass where a high mass spinning metal blade dare not go.
In my case at least (Scotts/MTD Tecumseh FWD self propelled), you can set a new height much easier than this. Remove the central mounting bolt, rotate the offset shaft mount for setting the front/rear height, drill one hole at your new desired minimum height, and reinstall the bolt.
As an added bonus, I think circular saw blades would improve the aesthetics of the above contraption.
Or even use a metal strand in there. Slap a steel wire in there you’re set. Even the stones will be scared.
All the mowers I own have adjustable height (cut) settings – why would you re-invent the wheel?
The OP suggests that the max height on most mowers is still too low for healthy grass.
They will cut just as high as his contraption.
Indeed, i’m seeing maybe 4-5cm from the ground, mine easily does this.
No need to reinvent the wheel, just fit bigger ones.
Grass grows grass, I cut it short so it doesn’t grow too fast. That’s basic farming….
I find if i cut it short, it grows faster? (or at least appears to).