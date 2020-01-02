Ask Hackaday: How Do You Keep The 3D Printer From Becoming EWaste

One thing we sometimes forget in our community is that many of the tecniques and machines that we take for granted are still something close to black magic for many outsiders. Here’s a tip: leave a 3D printer running next time you take a group of visitors round a hackerspace, and watch their reaction as a Benchy slowly emerges from the moving extruder. To us it’s part of the scenery, but to them it’s impossibly futuristic and their minds are blown.
Nearly 15 years after the dawn of the RepRap project we have seen a huge advancement in the capabilities of affordable 3D printers, and now a relatively low three-figure sum will secure a machine from China that will churn out prints whose quality would amaze those early builders. We’ve reached the point in our community at which many people are on their third or fourth printer, and this has brought with it an unexpected side-effect. Where once a hackerspace might have had a single highly prized 3D printer, now it’s not unusual to find a pile of surplus older printers on a shelf. My hackerspaces both have several, and it’s a sight I’ve frequently seen on my travels around others. Perhaps it’s a sign of a technology maturing when it becomes ewaste, and thus it seems affordable 3D printing has matured.
Printer History Told Through The Medium Of Junk Piles
You can tell a lot about a product by how long it remains in use, for example a much higher percentage of Volkswagen Golfs have survived for three decades than have Yugo 55s. Thus a look at these piles of old printers is to look at which models turned out to be the stars and which the lemons. There are several main strands among them, each one representing a different set of failed dreams. First among them are the pioneers, a Makerbot Cupcake or perhaps a RepRap Darwin or Mendel. We even know of one space with a working Cupcake, but these aren’t machines you would use in 2019. Instead they represent the days when 3D printing was still a novelty even to us. If you think of the first machine you saw, perhaps it will be here.
Then there are the surprises, decent workhorses in their day that could still deliver a creditable result but which have simply been bypassed. It was a shock earlier in the year to see a pile of Ultimakers lying idle for instance, but perhaps I needed reminding that it was no longer 2015.
By far the most numerous though are the next group, knock-offs, proving that merely selling something as a Prusa clone does not make it a Prusa. It’s interesting though that not all clones were of low quality, I can think of more than one space still happily using years-old WanHao Duplicators, clones of the Makerbot Replicator.
Finally it’s a constant among hackerspaces that someone will have bought a delta printer and inevitably found it to be problematic. Is it a desire to be different or merely a fondness for printing vases that drives it, but if I had to guess which printer would be gathering dust it would be someone’s delta project.
What Can You Do with all This Junk?
So we’ve exposed a typical hackerspace junk pile as a potted history of failed desktop 3D printing endeavour, but as well as that it’s both a significant problem and an opportunity. A problem because while it has become a matter of ewaste the 3D printers themselves are still perceived as having value — but value that can only be realized if they do something other than sit on a junk pile. An opportunity because they still contain the basis of a CNC machine that is sitting idle.
If we can rid ourselves of the view that an old 3D printer is sacrosanct then we can make something of them, turn them into the basis of something else. We’ve all at times amassed piles of junk before realising that we’ve made a mistake, so there’s no shame in taking a fresh look at that printer pile.
At its most basic, a redundant 3D printer is a pile of parts just waiting to be dismantled. Slides, stepper motors, extrusions, and the associated electronics. It’s questionable whether whatever was the cutting edge in extruders and control boards circa 2012 could find a use in 2019, but the rest should find ready homes in other projects. To dismantle a printer though is perhaps to lose sight of its main event. A ready-made CNC mechanism with generous X, Y, and Z axes and a ready-to-go controller should be something that presents endless possibilities.
Attaching a mini router or an engraving laser to it is something of a done deal, but what else could you do? Make chocolate and fondant extruders with syringes and servos, and print confectionery? Attach an LED for some 3D-light painting? One-off art project or wacky tool, how have you repurposed your disused printer to keep it from gathering dust.
Whatever you think of for your surplus 3D printers, perhaps in all this there’s another story. Our community didn’t invent the 3D printer, but we’ve certainly taken it as our own and run with it. If we’ve reached the point at which they have finally matured, then in part that success belongs to us, to those hackers who have pushed forward their design. We can feel proud of that pile of surplus older printers, because they and the $200 Chinese machine that replaced them represent a 15-year success story from our community. The question is, where will they go in the next 15 years?
13 thoughts on “Ask Hackaday: How Do You Keep The 3D Printer From Becoming EWaste”
There’s plenty of people around who would be happy to buy a used one for ~$100… but the few sellers around seem to think that however outdated it is, it’s worth $300-ish … despite as mentioned, something now twice as capable is selling new for $200.
Say what now? Give it to me, I’ll happily upcycle all those stepper motors!
I limit number of ewasted 3D printers by not having one. And for that I have a few reasons:
1. I think that the whole 3D printing thing is overhyped. I don’t like stuff that’s overhyped.
2. Anything a 3D printer can do, can be done with CNC mill. The difference is that with mill one must plan ahead, how parts would be made and assembled to form the final product. There is also some work with choosing milling bits, drills, engravers, etc. It’s a bit more involved.
3. 3D printers are limited in the type of materials they can use. CNC mills can do all sorts of materials, including wood (which I prefer), various plastics and metals.
4. 3D printers are SLOW. And require constant observation in case something goes wrong.
5. Most people use them for the same things they could make using hand tools or CNC mills.
I’d wait maybe another 15 years for technology to really mature…
To be fair you don’t seem like you are the target market for 3d printers so it makes sense that you wouldn’t find them as useful as say using a cnc like you mention. Every tool has its pros and cons, there are plenty of jobs where an fdm makes a ton more sense than trying to bodge a job on a cnc.
I do a lot of rapid prototyping and with my workflow dialed in after using a 3d printer for a good 4 years I can turn a design from concept to having a working prototype in my hand in as little as an hour or two (obviously for relatively small mechanical assemblies dependent on complexity that don’t require the lowest layer height).
Just about all the cons you’ve mentioned for 3d printing can be attributed to user error/misuse and can just as easily affect a newbie using a cnc machine. Of course if you try and use a hammer as a screw driver it’s gonna suck, but likewise trying to use a screw driver as a hammer isn’t optimal either. In the end use whatever tools you have that are best for the job.
3D printing parts is a lot faster and easier and requires a lot less knowledge and skill than operating a mill, either manual or CNC.
Slow is relative. Milling a complex part is also a slow process and even a CNC mill requires a lot of user intervention. A 3D printer can be started up and left alone for hours or days (if it’s a well made printer, like the ones I build) while you go do something else. You don’t have to watch a well made printer.
I’ve built and used 3D printers, and used manual and CNC mills, and can tell you that a 3D printer is definitely faster and easier to use for most jobs. I use whichever tool is best suited for the job, but 80% of the time, the 3D printer can produce an adequate part for whatever I’m doing.
I think that if you tried one out you’d find that it’s surprisingly easy to use and quite practical. Nope, you aren’t going to make high precision stuff or engine parts on it, but there are a lot of jobs that can be done and done well.
Agree entirely on picking the best tool for each job, printing often being adequate and slow being relative – Just because most cuts on a mill take a handful of mins, for every complex part you can spend hours getting it re-positioned for the next cuts. And many extra hours in part design figuring out how to make this complex geometry in multiple parts for later assembly. With a good 3d printer do the part design (often without needed to care about its geometry at all) and then just tell the machine to print.. Come back tomorrow and its done. With CNC you still have to do the part design but because of the massive limitations a cnc mill imposes you end up having to really spend time thinking about the fabrication process so that step takes much longer.. And then you have to do all the manual setup for each cnc step.. Man hours CNC is hugely worse always (though frequently worth the time as the parts can be made in the best materials)!
As for precision define ‘high precision’ FDM machines can match or even exceed milling in precision depending on a great many factors like depth and widths of features and value of the machine (a stupidly expensive really good mill will be stiff enough to take the cutting force without deflection but one more comparable to 3d printer pricing won’t be able to easily).. And the uv cure resins can offer stupid precision levels..
The biggest gain to 3d printing is the crazy geometries that a cnc mill could never do in one part.
Biggest gain to CNC is nothing to do forming the shape, but the much wider variety of materials that can be worked.
1. Come back in from the lawn gramps, it’s winter and cold outside.
2. Well that’s simply not true. Most things, sure, but not when you start taking advantage of the opportunities the tech exposes. Big companies don’t have machine parks full of printers worth millions just for giggles (well, I’ve worked with companies that do, but that’s beside the point :D ).
3. I’ll give you wood, that’s a bit tricky. But plastics, composites, “rubbers” (I bet machining a block of Shore 50A plastic is pretty tricky, especially when you want details on the sub-millimeter scale) and metallics are all available.
4. Slow is a relative term. While you are planning, setting up, and afterwards assembling your parts, the printer will have been printing for a few days already. Sure, if we’re talking about a very simple part with little to no planning, a CNC will likely win, but once things start getting complicated that’s a different matter. If we’re talking about a run of many of the same part where the process is dialed in, the CNC will have an advantage, but when we start talking custom parts things change a bit.
And no, a quality printer doesn’t need to be monitored any more than a CNC mill would need to be.
5. Hobbyists, sure.
In the end though, it’s all just tools. You use whatever tool is the best for the job, in some cases that’s a hammer, in other cases it’s a scalpel. There’s no wrong or right, just a sliding scale of applicability and strengths. Many people suffer from the “everything looks like a nail”-syndrome once they get a printer.
As several others have said (more politely): Ok, whatever
To actually address your statements:
1) Yes, overhyped, but that is not a reason to accept or reject the tech. Happy logical fallacy.
2) No. Absolutely not the case. This is why, despite having a full machine shop, I also have and use an FDM printer.
3) Not really. It depends on how much you are willing to pay, just like with a CNC mill. I can pay $US2K and get a desktop, small envelope 3 axis mill, or $US150K on up for a Haas machining center.
4) Again, depends on the situation and the machines being compared. Apples to abstract algebra comparison, here.
5) Happy logical fallacy number two. Most people use their car for the same things they could do with a bicycle, or by walking.
My hacker space bought heavily in printrbot they are now all unsupported and old. I think they had 15 in just their mobile hacker space.
We have a few dead printers at the makerspace and I can’t give them away. No one wants to fix an old printer and very few are interested in designing or building their own using the parts from the old ones. The working printers at the makerspace are seeing less use as more people are buying their own machines.
If you have a couple steppers, a few pulleys, a controller board, and a power supply you can easily build a sand table. Software for generating patterns is readily available (Sandify and Mike Dubno’s excellent RPi software). Since there are only two motors and two endstops (no fan, thermistors, or heaters), wiring and configuration is super easy, and even a basic controller can handle drawing two dimension patterns from gcode.
Isn’t this balanced against all the dot matrix printers that were converted, or unsuccessfully converted, to 3D printers (and xy plotters)?
I can remember when Don Lancaster went on about “Santa Claus machines”, mind of vague at the beginning but clearly now the idea of 3D printing. I think there wereeven some construction articles in Radio Electronics or the like with rudimentary printers made from dot-matrix printers.
Everything starts out expensive, complicated, and heavy. Demand causes streamlined construction, and better specs, which brings in more buyers which in turn streamlines further. Few buy in at the beginning, they come in when prices have dropped a lot, and things have become simpler, andmaybe different.
A friend bought a VCR in Nov 1980, still expensive and big. But it never changed much except for price and size.
Few bought the Altair 8800,tnough demand was enough for the rest to follow. Each iteration brought in more buyers, but the biggest wave came way later. Lots of people use cellphones as their computers, and their “needs” are quite difference. They in effect waited till what they wanted finally arrived
I still never acquired one of my own. Was hoping to this year. Anyone have an old printer to offload?
Why not purchase a cheap laser and turn it into an engraver? That would seem to be an easy and useful conversion…