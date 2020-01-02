[Jason Gin] wanted to reuse the SIM card that came with a ZTE WF721 wireless terminal he got from AT&T, but as he expected, it was locked to the device. Unfortunately, the terminal has no function to change the PIN and none of the defaults he tried seemed to work. The only thing left to do was crack it open and sniff the PIN with a logic analyzer.
This project is a fantastic example of the kind of reverse engineering you can pull off with even a cheap logic analyzer and a keen eye, but also perfectly illustrates the fact that having physical access to a device largely negates any security measures the manufacturer tries to implement. [Jason] already knew what the SIM unlock command would look like; he just needed to capture the exchange between the WF721 and SIM card, find the correct byte sequence, and look at the bytes directly after it.
Finding the test pads on the rear of the SIM slot, he wired his DSLogic Plus logic analyzer up to the VCC, CLK, RST, and I/O pins, then found a convenient place to attach his ground wire. After a bit of fiddling, he determined the SIM card was being run at 4 MHz, so he needed to configure a baud rate of 250 kbit/s to read the UART messages passing between the devices.
Once he found the bytes that signified successful unlocking, he was able to work his way backwards and determine the unlock command and its PIN code. It turns out the PIN was even being sent over the wire in plain text, though with the way security is often handled these days, we can’t say it surprises us. All [Jason] had to do then was put the SIM in his phone and punch in the sniffed PIN when prompted.
Could [Jason] have just run out to the store and picked up a prepaid SIM instead of cracking open this wireless terminal and sniffing its communications with a logic analyzer? Of course. But where’s the fun in that?
7 thoughts on “Unlocking SIM Cards With A Logic Analyzer”
All communication to SIM card is “plain text”. No encryption or authentication, etc. You can sniff everything.
But you might hope the data was stored in an encrypted state so that this method of sniffing wouldn’t give up the keys to the kingdom on a silver platter.
Don’t forget, it’s designed as a PIN – a personal identification number, identifying the human “subscriber”; there’s little sense in assuming the communication between the user’s device and its SIM is being intercepted. That link is just as trusted as saying the keypad on the good ol’ brick phones this was designed for. Model yo threats, brother!
I might find this useful at some point. Got SIM cards around that have been in use decades, PIN completely forgotten.
Though sometimes you can turn up devices that seem to have a permanent low rate data connection, alarm boxes, monitors, devices that report data, with a SIM in. Might be you could repurpose one of those.
You need to have devices around these SIM cards that still remember the PIN, otherwise this won’t help you.
Whoops, good point… though now I’m puzzling as to why these SIMs haven’t needed a PIN entry since they were installed in the original 20th century brick nokias…. though maybe we had to PUK them and SIM based security hasn’t been used since. Ppl go on about how reliable those bricks were but the damn things barfed on the SIM somehow every dozen or so months and you had to reset everything through the provider.
Keep in mind this is a rare corner case where the PIN was embedded in the firmware of the host device.
For a phone SIM where the PIN was always entered by the user, this won’t help you.