Nowadays, we still rely on medical records to tell when our last vaccinations were. For social workers in developing countries, it’s an incredibly difficult task especially if there isn’t a good standard in place for tracking vaccinations already.
A team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology may be providing a solution – they’ve developed a safe ink to be embedded into the skin alongside the vaccine, only visible under a special light provided by a smartphone camera app. It’s an inconspicuous way to document the patient’s vaccination history directly into their skin and low-risk enough to massively simplify the process of maintaining medical records for vaccines.
The tatoo is made up of tiny quantum dots – semiconductor crystals that reflect light – that glow under infrared light. The pattern is delivered using dissolving microneedles made up of polymers and sugar. While the solution remains in the proof-of-concept stage, the researchers were successfully able to detect patterns embedded into the skins of rats nine months after the initial injection. On human cadavers, the patterns remained identifiable after five years of simulated sun exposure.
This could certainly mean new possibilities for decentralized information delivery and storage. Alongside biodegradable implants and power pills, we could be looking at an exciting frontier for biohacking.
9 thoughts on “Tracking Vaccination History With Invisible Tattoos”
Horrors of 1984 big brother privacy invasion.
But maybe we can use it on Illegal Aliens to ID them so they can be deported more easily.
I’m sure China has more ideas.
“Horrors of 1984 big brother privacy invasion.”
It seems you are unaware that regular tattoo ink has existed for thousands of years. There are even governments in very recent history that have used it for actual tracking.
Not to mention being close enough to a person to read something in ink is close enough to see a persons face, or fingerprints, or even obtain DNA.
Now that you’ve been made aware of that for the first time ever, perhaps you’ll focus your 1984 attentions on those instead of a dot indicating you won’t inadvertently infect those around you and nothing more.
“they’ve developed a safe ink to be embedded into the skin alongside the vaccine, only visible under a special light provided by a smartphone camera app.” First off, is other ink used for regular tattoos not safe? And secondly, “special light provided by a smartphone camera app.” should trigger anyone’s BS detector to be fair, especially on a tech site like this… But at least they got something magical sounding for the marketing department.
“The tatoo is made up of tiny quantum dots – semiconductor crystals that reflect light – that glow under infrared light.”
Last time I checked, non biologically degradable materials tended to be rather bad for the body in general, especially long term, but I guess these things aren’t going to be flowing around in one’s bloodstream, so it might be safe.
But, if it only is an IR reflector, then why the hell does it need to be “semiconductor” based?
It is at least a semi interesting idea, though, there is likely simpler solutions in existence, like stamping one’s medical details onto a necklace like a lot of organizations already do…
It’s probably IR fluorescent, emitting visible light when exposed to IR.
I wouldn’t want this though, because it’s basically the definition of an unnecessary medical procedure. It could leave a scar, or maybe be visible under the right lights, and… I’m quite sure there’s better ways to do this.
Most people post their vaccination history on Facebook. I’d rather use some experimental open source central database tech, even if it’s not private, than get an unnecessary tattoo.
I realize that, being a boomer, I am by definition completely clueless, but “most people post their vaccination history on Facebook”???? For what possible reason?
“Most people post their vaccination history on Facebook”
Really? Would be interested in seeing statistics to back up such a bold claim.
Besides, if you read the second line of the article, you would find Facebook (or other online “open source central database tech” is not an option which is why a method that is stored with/on/in the recipient is being researched.
“For social workers in developing countries, it’s an incredibly difficult task especially if there isn’t a good standard in place for tracking vaccinations already”
Fl dyes loose energy and have to output a longer wavelength. If this is an IR dye it can only become a longer wavelength. That means you are not seeing that dye with out a special camera.
Cute. It will probably get them more funding (the real purpose).
Show me the FDA approval for human use and I’ll be slightly less skeptical.
Way to go, researchers, not caring enough to think how a technology you’re developing will be used.