Why Do Resistors Have A Color Code?

One of the first things you learn in electronics is how to identify a resistor’s value. Through-hole resistors have color codes, and that’s generally where beginners begin. But why are they marked like this? Like red stop signs and yellow lines down the middle of the road, it just seems like it has always been that way when, in fact, it hasn’t.
Before the 1920s, components were marked any old way the manufacturer felt like marking them. Then in 1924, 50 radio manufacturers in Chicago formed a trade group. The idea was to share patents among the members. Almost immediately the name changed from “Associated Radio Manufacturers” to the “Radio Manufacturer’s Association” or RMA. There would be several more name changes over the years until finally, it became the EIA or the Electronic Industries Alliance. The EIA doesn’t actually exist anymore. It exploded into several specific divisions, but that’s another story.
This is the tale of how color bands made their way onto every through-hole resistor from every manufacturer in the world.
Dots Then Bands
By the late 1920s, the RMA was setting standards and one of them was the RMA standard for color-coding. The problem was that marking small components is difficult, especially back in the 1920s.
The solution was color bands, but not quite as we know them today. The standard for colors was the same, but the body of the resistor acted as the first band. Then there would be two or three other bands to show the rest of the value. In some cases, the third band was actually a dot. So the bulk of the resistor would be the first band color. The “tip” of the resistor would be the 2nd band and a dot would be the multiplier. Radios using this scheme started to appear in 1930. Here’s the color code chart from the 1941 Radio Today yearbook:
Ads in that magazine promoting resistors were careful to note that they were RMA color-coded. The code soon extended to capacitors (condensers, in the contemporary parlance).
The dot, as with printed piece of text on the cylindrical, might be hidden from view depending on the position of the resistor. So eventually, everyone switched to bands.
The colors are meant to follow the visible spectrum (remember ROY G BIV?). However, the RMA omitted indigo because apparently many people don’t distinguish blue, indigo, and violet as three different colors; indigo is really a tertiary color, anyway and Newton included it because of his interest in the occult, apparently. That leaves four slots, so dark colors represent the low end (black and brown) and bright colors the high end (gray and white).
Of course, none of this was funny if you were color blind. Reading a resistor with a meter or a bridge out of the circuit was certainly an answer. Reading one in a circuit, though, was another matter.
The Origin of E-Series Values
In 1952 the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC, another standards group) defined the E-series which dictates what values resistors come in so that you get equal spacing on a log scale for resistors. If that sounds confusing, consider an example.
The E12 series is for 10% resistors and the values on it give you 12 values per decade. The base values are
1, 1.2, 1.5, 1.8, 2.2, 2.7, 3.3., 3.9, 4.7, 5.6, 6.8, 8.2
That’s why you can get, say a 4.7 K or 47 K resistor but not a 40K resistor.
However, consider the tolerance. A 10% 39 K resistor could be off by 3.9 K. If the error pushed the resistance up that would be 42.9K, making a 40 K resistor unnecessary. That is, a 39 K resistor might well be a 40 K resistor, anyway. A low 47K resistor, on the other hand, could be 42.3 K, which is less than a high-value 39 K unit.
As you might expect, the number of values goes up as the tolerance goes down. At 2%, for example, you’ll use E48 which has 48 values per decade (if you’d guess E96 — the standard used for 1% has 96 values, you’d be right). Using E48, the values near 40 K are 38.3 K and 40.2 K. That’s 39.06 on the high side and 39.2 on the low side.
Next Time
Next time you pick up a resistor and read the code from it, you can recall the history behind it all. The legacy of color bands carries over into the surface mount realm, not as color but as three digits representing the first two numbers and multiplier for the resistor’s value. These days many electronics like wireless modules and lithium batteries include a datamatrix (something like a QR code) on them. Honestly, I’m surprised that all components — through hole and surface mount — don’t have some form of micro data matrix on it that lets you point your phone at them and see their complete datasheet. Maybe one day.
27 thoughts on “Why Do Resistors Have A Color Code?”
Wow the body colour + band + dot is genuine improvement over current beige plus colours which could be anything scheme.
It always seemed ludicrous that we marked them so given 10% of the male population is frankly colour blind (red-green) and many more have subtle shifts or simple poor colour discrimination. Aren’t electronics the territory of men?
Then I realised actually this kind of work rapidly became female dominated (and continues to be as I understand in the far east’s sweat shops). – I might check those stats actually. And woman are far better than men in this kind of subtle detail orientated skill as well as genetically less likely to suffer from colour blindness and be more careful.
I’ll put my hand up here. I use a cheap DMM to test resistance then write it on the resistor strips. I know the colours, how the marking is supposed to work but frankly in practice rarely can be confident if that’s a black, brown or green (especially with small cheap resistors I end up buying).
I suffer colour blindness too. Biggest trouble is between brown and red. I must check with a meter every time. I have found, however, that if I take a picture with my digital camera and zoom in, I can discern the colours. Perhaps my camera (unintentionally) shifts colours or perhaps it’s from having a larger sample?
THIS. There is no consistency among manufacturers and I often find it easier to just DMM it if there is a question of value which makes the color code pointless. About time it gets an update. One man’s brown may be another man’s orange and so forth. Hopefully next will be legible transistor labeling that does not require an electron microscope to decipher lol.
^THAT^ and the color change that occurs when a resistor overheats!
B^)
Whoops sorry forgot to include “many people don’t distinguish blue, indigo, and violet”.
The shocking answer to this is this defect apparently is in large part psychological (there are subtle colour shift defects in people especially due to lens transparency).
But just as painters or those you spend all day around colour swatches seem to have a colour discrimination super power so do those where the language makes explicit differences in colours by name.
Native Russian speakers are faster than English speakers at discriminating light and dark blue (siniy or goluboy in Russian)
[ references https://www.newscientist.com/article/dn11759-russian-speakers-get-the-blues/ and https://www.pnas.org/content/104/19/7780 ] precisely because the words are so different in Russian (tested by showing those who learn Russian and speak it are better than those who never learn Russian). Wow.
It is just me, or do others have problems discerning color codes where the resistor body is some weird brownish or greenish color? But have also noticed that female techs and engineers have less trouble distinguishing colors than their male colleagues.
With SMT stuff, this is becoming moot.
I think this is partly related to color blindness which is more prevalent in the male population. And more prevalent in the Red and Green part of the spectrum (brown has a lot o red).
My experience it seems also that women see more colors than man, because I have been tested for color blindness and am normal, but it is very difficult for me to distinguish the shades of pink. Colors typically referred as salmon, peach, flesh…
Yeah, I discovered I had this problem years ago. The solution was to make sure my entire workshop was outfitted with daylight fluorescent lights. Incandescent lighting only made the problem worse..
Due to the toxic nature of marking dyes, many modern SMD resistors are shipped with no markings at all. Switching to a different type of bulb is not going to help you any more, you’ll have to get organized.
I don’t think it’s necessarily color blindness (@zé) or lighting (@Medix). Some of those cheap resistors with the almost-lime-green bodies are really terrible. I think the paint they use for the stripes is a little too transparent or maybe it’s applied while the body paint is still wet so it mixes. Either way the colors mix and become something that only a person with a lot of experience mixing paint palettes might be able to read.
I’m not color blind, but I agree that the modern resistor color codes are much harder to read than the resistors from the ’60s that had a dark brown body and opaque color stripes.
Never understood why smd capacitors doest have codes as resistors do
That’s because the bots who do the assembly don’t bother to consult a physical chart the way we do. And they get paid more than the girls who do the more complicated work.
I would guess it’s because the SMD parts have an orientation, there’s an ‘up’ that is recognisable from any angle with the parts that bother to have a code, and no room on the parts too small for a code.
In the USSR there was a digital designation of the denominator of the resistor https://sesaga.ru/wp-content/uploads/2015/08/moshnost-na-korpuse.jpg
Feh!
I learned how to read the basic resistor color code when I was considerably younger, and never looked back. Of course I still need to look something up when I need a strange value that’s somewhere in my parts kit, but, it is one that wasn’t used before. Al I do confess that I first noticed that oddity in a booklet that Radio Shack had published years ago on standards.
Interesting article – thanks! But I’m still confused about the E series and the idea of tolerance. I’ve heard two interpretations:
1. Most common is that a 10% resistor is random and can have up to a 10% error, e.g., a 100 ohm resistor could be anywhere between 90 to 110 ohms due to manufacturing processes I suppose. However, I’ve never been able to turn up information about underlying statistics. Does this mean a resistor with a mean of 100 and a standard deviation of 10 and a Gaussian distribution? Alternatively, the distribution could be uniform between 90 and 110 ohms? If anyone has a good reference I’d appreciate it.
2. The “non-random” interpretation of E series is that if a design calls for a resistance R, there is always a nominal value within 10% of the desired R value, and using 10% resistors the designer will never have more than a 10% error between desired and nominal resistor values. Does this mean that no resistor randomness is assumed? (i.e., actual R values are very close to nominal values otherwise there are two sources of error, the difference between actual and nominal, and the randomness of the actual R value). Perhaps a 10% 100 ohm resistor actually has a very small standard deviation, maybe an ohm or less?
Any clarification would be great! Not being an electronics guy my apologies in advance if this falls into the “dumb question” category!
There’s a third version:
3. Manufacturers measure and bin the resistors out of the same production lots. First they remove the 1% resistors, then 2% resistors, then 5%, then 10%, and discard the rest or sell them to off-brand fly-by-night retailers in China.
This means a 10% resistor is almost never less than 5% off the actual value, except when the factory had an order to fill and shifted some of the 5% or better bins to the 10% bin. In other words, you can expect to never get close to the actual value unless you bought the 1% resistors, or the 0.1% resistors.
Good article, still don’t really know why the bands are needed in the first place. New resistors say their value on the bag, and about the only time you replace one is if it burned up and you can’t read the bands. If you are trying to clone a circuit, you remove the parts so you can see the traces. I guess could be useful for recycling but I can’t imagine resistor manufacturers would want to help with that. Maybe they were more useful when a dmm cost more than the batteries that come with it?
I remember a class I once had where we identified resistors for a lab. They used some little 1/8w resistors that must have been 20+ years old. Couldn’t tell brown from yellow from orange from gold, even with a microscope. Instructor didn’t even know what they were so he just gave everyone 100%. Very useful stuff!
I once had a cheap DMM blow a resistor.
According to the schematic, it needed to be something like 111.1 ohms.
(I had the schematic, because I built it from a Vellemann(?) kit.)
I went through my resistors with a trusty DMM and found one at that value and soldered it in!
What I don’t get is that nearly every beginning electronics book explains the resistor color code near the beginning. But hardly any of them mention a thing about how to interpret capacitor markings! Sure, electrolytics are pretty obvious most of the time but not so much disc capacitors.
As a kid, growing up before parts were cheap and ordered online this and the lack of any markings at all on most inductors was a strong limiting factor in my budding electronics hobby. I dreamed of re-using parts from junk devices but most of them I couldn’t identify the values!
And no.. L/C meters were not an option on a kid’s budget back then. Everything is so much less expensive now!
OMG Thanks Al!
I have a couple cigar boxes full of things that look like the “Résistances anciennes annees 50.jpg” picture. I wasn’t sure if they were resistors or inductors and I had no idea how to read their color codes. All I ever knew was bands!
A (possibly) interesting side note: one of the early radio manufacturers (Philco?) installed new lighting, probably something along the lines of mercury vapor lights. The increased light level was welcome, but it made certain colors hard to distinguish.
Their solution was to have the engineers change some of the resistor values to less problematic colors!
Same problem these days: LED lighting comes with poor CRI, makes it especially hard to tell red hues: red, orange, gold, brown all start to resemble each other.
Please fix your article, it is “Résistances anciennes annees 50 by François Collard, CC-BY-SA 4.0”.
When my grand father passed away, I learned he was in the “Résistance”, and was passing british aviators from one place to another through the forest.
Resistance is not futile. Ohm sweet Ohm!
https://www.adafruit.com/product/855And?hidden=yes&main_page=product_info&part_id=855
I like the simple three-letter system for SMD parts, but the ”new” EIA-96 is a PITA really. No way I’d remember that stuff, always have to look it up. Measuring SMDs in-circuit does not always work, and removing them without damage when they are glued down and in confined spaces isn’t fun either.
This is all going away soon anyway. Resistor manuf. have started to stop printing values on SMT resistors.
For mainly a few
#1) they can save $0.0000000002 by skipping the print process and save the cost for the ink.
#2) caps don’t have values on them, and no one complains so why are we still doing it to resistors.
#3) A machine installs them mostly, it does not need to read the values.
In the coming years, you will pay a premium for resistors with markings.