In our community it is common for ancient laptops to be used way beyond their usual service life, held together by stickers and lovingly upgraded to their maximum capabilities. We hope it’s unusual for such a venerable machine to be stolen, but it seems that grab-and-run thefts are very much a thing for owners of much shinier hardware. [Michael Altfield] has a solution to this problem, in the form of a kill cord that when broken by the crook making off with the loot, triggers a set of scripts that can wipe the device or otherwise make it useless.
Hardware-wise it’s simple enough, a USB magnetic breakaway adapter and a USB extension cable to a drive clipped to the laptop owner’s belt. On the software side it’s as straightforward as a
udev rule to launch the disaster script of your choice. Perhaps you could link it to something like a glitter bomb and fart spray. But we can’t help worrying that it might be too easy to get up and accidentally detach yourself from the laptop, making it deploy whatever anti-theft measure you’d installed in error. If this goes some way to reducing theft though, it has to be worth a second look.
Thanks [bluewraith] for the tip.
10 thoughts on “A Kill Cord To End Laptop Skulduggery”
Pahaha, this person is going to wipe his/her laptop soon
Exactly! This will never prevent theft since the thief has no idea what it is. Sure your data is secure which is a win but the thief will likely reinstall an OS before they fence it.
Might i recommend using an encrypted partition and just have the script trigger logging out? I for one would definitely trigger this by accident…
(stands up)
NOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!
Even if you trust yourself to be totally aware and not move without taking it into consideration (I haven’t even used wireless headphones on a regular basis, but still snag wired ones after three plus decades of familiarity) I wouldn’t trust a USB cable to be that reliable.
Maybe I’d use a password lock before the scripts ran, like “Enter password, you have 5 attempts” and run it on attempt 3 or cancel button being pressed.
The script could lock the laptop to prevent immediate access to the contents/websites, etc., and then start a timer that would allow maybe 30 minutes before the self-destruct started. That would allow for the accidental disconnects and still provide the protection needed.
It might be best to select your seat at the cafe carefully, especially if you’re using a newer laptop which thieves can easily recognize by the logo and the physical characteristics (thin, etc.).
Right, you might get more than lulz if you put an apple sticker on your overclocked, SSDed netbook or re-OSed chromebook.
I don’t think a thief really cares if it’s wiped. Anyone can install a new OS.
or just encrypt your hard drive
I kind of assumed it had the encryption keys and you couldn’t boot without it. Maybe install a dummy copy of Windows XP on a small partition just to throw them off even further.
Software? Where’s the fun in that? A hardware solution using 2 grams of flashpowder on the HD casing will be very entertaining.