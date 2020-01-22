How Efficient Can An Airplane Be? The Celera 500L Sets To Find Out

One of the current hype trends is the supposedly imminent revolution in air transport. So many companies showing digital renderings and mockups to illustrate their own utopic vision for the future, reaching fevered pitch at events like CES 2020. But aviation has a long history of machinery that turned out to be impractical. Wouldn’t it be great if a company focused their resources on building real aircraft and get real data before cranking up their hype machine? The people at Otto Aviation thought so, and their Celera 500L has reportedly taken to the skies.
If you said “Otto who?” you are not alone. The company has zero PR activity to speak of. Limited internet attention started from aviation fans spotting the Celera 500L under construction at its Southern California airfield. Its unusual exterior appearance and proximity to Hollywood made some dismiss it at first as a movie prop. Anyone with a passing interest in aerospace engineering could immediately see aerodynamics was a priority in this design, its long thin unswept glider-like wings implies the goal is fuel efficiency rather than speed. This was confirmed by internet sleuths uncovering patents filed by people associated with the company.
The patents include very lofty fuel efficiency goals, and industry veterans are skeptical. Fuel is a huge factor in aircraft operating costs where small increases in efficiency translate to big dollars over a plane’s lifetime. It’s hard to believe every other plane maker would deliberately leave so much on the table. There must be far more to the 500L inside that teardrop shaped body, with innovations and potentially making some trade-offs no other company has made. We can see two of them from the outside: the 500L traded off some pilot visibility for aerodynamics, and it has very little ground clearance to absorb the impact of less-than-ideal landings.
It’s certainly possible the ideas leading to this plane will fail to pan out in reality like so many ideas before them. Aerospace engineering is a field littered with debris of concepts that looked great on paper but crashed against a hard and unforgiving reality. But at least Otto Aviation is trying something new by building real hardware to get real data, something well worth recognizing in a sea of hyped up fantasy renderings.
[Photo via SoCal Airshow Review]
13 thoughts on “How Efficient Can An Airplane Be? The Celera 500L Sets To Find Out”
No revolution until a general solution is found for the Navier-Stokes equation, or until a cheap/reliable/safe/high-energy-density alternative fuel and powerplant are developed. Anything else is just a contest to see who can draw the coolest airplane.
I’m Surprised that Hackaday hasn’t covered the Raptor Aircraft. The entire prototyping process has been meticulously documented on YouTube: https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCyEqCPjfEG1Cwt8-YEAOxbg/featured
A good third-party overview: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Y-JAITRhDQ0
Yeah I’d call that evolutionary, a number of things that have been known for decades finally all collected up in one airframe. The kind of thing we were seeing from Rutan before they got distracted with space.
Rough guess without googling:- Otto Aviation is named for German glider pioneer Otto Lilienthal.
Biplane with high aspect ratio wings – with enough space between them – offers very high lift with very light structure … Almost nobody works on that concept, somewhat surprisingly.
High lift, but also how much more drag? If fuel efficiency is the game you are playing, adding more drag isn’t going to help.
What if you use the higher lift to shorten takeoff, then fold one set of wings for less drag at cruising altitude? This constitutes “prior-art”, airplane companies! ;D
They did that in the 60s, in concept form at least. While they were figuring out the final shape of the F-111. One concept was to have a delta wing and a pair of extra wings extended for take off and low speed cruise.
Yes, by the time you’ve separated them enough vertically to reduce interplane drag to virtually nil you’ve made a fuselage that’s twice as tall as you need, or other structure above it dragging it’s fingers in the airstream. Also you have doubled the tip losses you have to deal with.
However, there’s still areas where a set of weirdly lashed together compromises turn out to be the best thing, bush planes for example, you don’t want too much wingspan. Possibly you could wangle a set of parameters that gives you STOL and economical cruise and long range, with lifting capacity of 4 people plus luggage and you’d be on to a winner.
At least from that photo that plane looks remarkably unaerodynamic and inefficient Those stubby little wings will require way more thrust than necessary.
Looks like yet another in a long series of interesting experimental research aircraft that will be unlikely to see commercial use of any kind.
Personally, I fail to see anything revolutionary about the aircraft. In fact, I fail to see anything there that wasn’t already well-known aerospace tech by the 1980’s (which is when I started paying attention to aviation tech), though I would love to be proven wrong with some details about its construction and powerplant.
This keeps getting touted as being outrageous and revolutionary – the similar Piaggio Avanti (which is already very efficient) has been in production for some time. There has been some speculation as to whether the product will carry people rather than cameras and sensors though – likely it will be adapted for whomever writes a check.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Piaggio_P.180_Avanti#/media/File:Piaggio_P-180_Avanti_Rennes_2010_(cropped).jpg
Photo is kinda low res but.
Must have used one of those damned gas cylinders to hold the door. already Looks like there’s a light stand holding it up.