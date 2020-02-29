The tin can phone is a staple of longitudinal wave demonstrations wherein a human voice vibrates the bottom of a soup can, and compression waves travel along a string to reproduce the speaker in another can at the other end. All the parts in this electrical demonstration are different, but the concept is the same.
Speakers are sound transducers that turn electrical impulses into air vibrations, but they generate electricity when their coil vibrates. Copper wires carry those impulses from one cup to another. We haven’t heard of anyone making a tin can phone amplifier, but the strictly passive route wasn’t working, so an op-amp does some messy boosting. The link and video demonstrate the parts and purposes inside these sound transducers in an approachable way. Each component is constructed in sequence so you can understand what is happening and make sense of the results.
Can someone make a tin can
amplifier transformer? We’d like to see that. In another twist of dual-purpose electronics, did you know that LEDs can sense light?
4 thoughts on “A Tin Can Phone, But With Magnets”
You don’t need a transformer; you just need a carbon microphone. That’s exactly how it was done 100+years ago in the first telephones.
A diaphragm vibrates a “resistor” made with two metal plates filled with carbon granules. Its resistance varies with the sound waveform.
This carbon microphone, an electromagnetic earphone, and a battery are hooked in series. Talk into the microphone, and the sound comes out the earphone at the other end of the wires. :-)
https://youtu.be/MCgCSMq5Xpo Secret Life of Machines on the Telephone
It’s interesting enough to note that the carbon microphone derives from the earlier “coherer” which was a vial of metal filings to detect radio waves. There was speculation about why it works, and it finally turned out that the relatively high voltage coming off of the tuned antenna circuit would actually cause micro-welding in the filings, an effect which was amplified by the DC current that was connected to the tube. In other words, the tiny flecks of metal were oxidized on the surface, blocking the DC from flowing – but passing through the HF current from the antenna through the nanoscopic capacitors between the grains. This would cause enough localized reaction between the grains that the DC would start flowing and weld the grains together. This would then ring the receiver’s bell and cause it to tap on the vial to break the connection and re-set it. When they tried to do this with carbon dust instead of metal filings, it didn’t work, and nobody understood why – but they discovered the carbon microphone instead.
A better version of the pickup wraps the coil around a magnet – a weaker ferrite magnet will do better here – and then you glue a little iron button on the bottom of the cup. This reduces the moving mass and you get higher frequencies out of it.
When set up that way, it works like an electric guitar pickup. The piece of iron changes the amount of magnetic flux going through the coils by reducing or increasing the reluctance of the magnetic path, which serves the same point as moving the coil or the magnet to induce a current. If you build a soft iron cage around the pickup, you can improve the effect considerably by concentrating the magnetic flux on that small air gap where the microphone diaphragm is.