Farewell SETI@Home

It was about 21 years ago that Berkley started one of the first projects that would allow you to donate idle computing time to scientific research. In particular, your computer could help crunch data from radio telescopes looking for extraterrestrial life. Want to help? You may be too late. The project is going into hibernation while they focus on analyzing data already processed.
According to the home page:
We’re doing this for two reasons:
1) Scientifically, we’re at the point of diminishing returns; basically, we’ve analyzed all the data we need for now.
2) It’s a lot of work for us to manage the distributed processing of data. We need to focus on completing the back-end analysis of the results we already have, and writing this up in a scientific journal paper.
So what do you think? Maybe they found ET and just don’t want to announce it too soon. Or maybe the cost of GPU-based supercomputers is now so low that it really doesn’t make sense to send jobs all over the Internet. Maybe everyone who used to donate is mining Bitcoin now? Or maybe they just really analyzed all their data. But what fun is that?
On the other hand, there are still other projects around that do distributed processing, most of them built on the Berkley framework BOINC. Folding@Home just started up a coronavirus program, for instance. If you’d rather do something more personal as a citizen scientist, you can join the zoo.
They “analyzed all their data” a long time ago, it’s been repeating the same data afaik for awhile (it may well of had extra data added, but this definitely happened for awhile). Possibly with ‘more’ intensive checks, but it’s the same data all along.
Funding dried up.
Projects like these are like daytime soap operas – they’ll continue for as long as there’s viewers. If that means you have to wake the actors up from “coma” for the fifth time, so be it.
Switch your BOINC clients over to World Community Grid and help us find the cures.
SETI@home was the leader, but there are other cycle-sharing programs out there, some of which do good work. WorldCommunityGrid is still funded (operated by IBM) and has handled projects that have actually published and have actually provided useful results.
if you believe the Drake equation, then the galaxy should be fairly teeming with intelligent life. We would be bombarded with adverts from them hoping to sell their wares to gullible rubes. We wouldn’t need to sift through noise to find messages.
OTOH, the Fermi paradox suggests either:
1) Interstellar travel or comms is so hard it is not practically possible. Each advanced civ is essentially confined to it’s solar system or local group.
2) Advanced civs burn out before reaching the really high tech stage where they can fully determine their fate. There are a million ways to die in the Western spiral arm.
3) We are the first. You know that civ that expands outwards and colonizes the galaxy? That’s us.
Either way, it’s pretty profound. Let’s hope it is 3).
2) is much more likely, in fact we are in it.
I vote 2. It’s probably extremely hard to get very far off-world before doing your species in or doing your planet in.
Someone should coem up with a way to utilize the free time of multiple distributed computer systems to perform back-end analysis of data.
Maybe there is just no one out there.
At least not in range?
I think advanced civs would have sent out advertising drones in advance. The asteroid belt would look like Times Square.
“Trouble with climate change? You need Climate Buster 6000. Yours for only 10M bricks gold-pressed latinum”.
Oh no, the galaxy is ruled by Ferengi.
You know I have often had a few thoughts on this:
1) Would we know a signal if we heard it? We assume ET uses RF or at least thinks about it enough to know we do.
2) Does time dilation impact the modulating signal if two bodies are at relativistic speeds between each other?
3) Even now most of our communications are digital. And if you were near perfectly compressed, the signal would be hard to tell from background noise. So you have a very short window where you can hear their version of Fibber McGee and I Love Lucy and then you get increasingly hard to find noise.
That’s what these kind of projects are for. Any coherent data signal is going to have patterns the reappear in the signal as a result of requiring a system usable for all of the operating parties. They may not be the patterns we use for our signals but they would stand out even to a naive pattern recognition algorithm. Time dilation is accounted for based on known factors, may very well be factors we don’t know but our current understanding of astrophysics is good enough to watch events clear across the universe and make meaningful conclusions that stand up to scrutiny. Data coherence, especially over long distance is sadly a problem that may blind us from potential neighbors, we can narrow down our search based on predictions of what frequencies will be able to carry coherent data at what distance and in what level of complexity but it’s a brutal fact of nature that will get in the way.
The exciting prospects start 50-70 light years out, so they’re gonna turn up soon demanding to know why I love Lucy was cancelled.
To detect our analog TV signals from Pluto, you’d need something on the order of the Arecibo dish, aimed perfectly at Earth.
To detect that same signal from a few light years away is practically impossible.
The chance that there’s intelligent alien life close enough to pick up these signals is pretty much zero. The same logic works in reverse. Unless someone sends a powerful beacon in our direction, just at the right time when we aim a receiver at that point, we have no hope of picking up anything intelligent.
Modern OFDM transmissions look like wide spectrum noise, and are even harder to pick up, if you don’t know exactly what you’re looking for.
“To detect that same signal from a few light years away is practically impossible.”
A space-based Very Very Very Large Array spanning a few AU’s would probably have a pretty decent chance of picking something up.
Let’s get down to what really matters… boink or buoyancy?
This is some Grade A pondering right there…
…And now the more I read it all I see is buoyancy.
Berkeley has 3 es.
I used to run this on my computer at work. It was a cool screensaver. I think what they’re doing is finally admitting that the entire concept and therefore the entire project was flawed.
Because I’m an adult human I dismiss both the Drake Equation and the Fermi Paradox.