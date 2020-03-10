When you measure a voltage, how do you know that your measurement is correct? Because your multimeter says so, of course! But how can you trust your multimeter to give the right reading? Calibration of instruments is something we often trust blindly without really thinking about, but it’s not always an impossible task only for a high-end test lab. [Petteri Aimonen] had enough need for a calibrated current source to have designed his own, and he’s shared the resulting project for all to see.
The cost of a reference source goes up with the degree of accuracy required, and can stretch into the many millions of dollars if you are seeking the standards of a national metrology institute, but fortunately [Petteri]’s requirements were considerably more modest. 0.02% accuracy would suffice. An Analog Devices precision voltage reference driving a low-offset op-amp with a driver transistor supplies current to a 0.01% precision resistor, resulting in a reference current source fit for his needs. The reference is available in a range of voltages, his chosen 2.048 volts gave a 2.048 mA current sink with a 100 ohm resistor.
In a way it is a miracle of technology that the cheapest digital multimeter on the market can still have a surprisingly good level of calibration thanks to its on-chip bandgap voltage reference, but it never hurts to have a means to check your instruments. Some of us still rather like analogue multimeters, but beware — calibration at the cheaper end of that market can sometimes be lacking.
6 thoughts on “The Best Voltage And Current Reference This Side Of A Test Lab”
Thanks for the reference to a good reference :-) Cheers
In the future I will likely refer back to this reference reference. But for the moment I will defer.
Someone doesn’t know his/her Ohm’s law… :D
Ah, voltnut territory. That way lies addiction.
If you have to pick two key specifications of references, they are initial accuracy and drift over time. The latter is usually more of a problem.
Beyond that you consider changes with temperature and humidity, and noise.
And, of course, mechanical stress/shocks causing shifts.
In second paragraph, last line, it’s given 2.048v, 2.048mA and 100Ω. Either the resistance will be 1000Ω or the current will be 20.48mA.
In the “part selection” of its project, [Petteri Aimonen] said :”I chose a 100 ohm 0.01% model, which gives 20.48 mA reference current.”