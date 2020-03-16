Join us on Wednesday, March 18 at noon Pacific for the Amateur Radio Homebrewing Hack Chat with Charlie Morris!
For many hams, the most enticing part of amateur radio is homebrewing. There’s a certain cachet to holding a license that not only allows you to use the public airwaves, but to construct the means of doing so yourself. Homebrew radios range from simple designs with a few transistors and a couple of hand-wound coils to full-blown rigs that rival commercial transceivers in the capabilities and build quality — and sometimes even surpass them. Hams cook up every piece of gear from the antenna back, and in many ways, the homebrewers drive amateur radio technology and press the state of the art forward.
Taking the dive into homebrewing can be daunting, though. The mysteries of the RF world can be a barrier to entry, and having some guidance from someone who has “been there, done that” can be key to breaking through. New Zealand ham Charlie Morris (ZL2CTM) has been acting as one such guide for the adventurous homebrewer with his YouTube channel, where he presents his radio projects in clear, concise steps. He takes viewers through each step of his builds, detailing each module’s design and carefully walking through the selection of each component. He’s quick to say that his videos aren’t tutorials, but they do teach a lot about the homebrewer’s art, and you’ll come away from each with a new tip or trick that’s worth trying out in your homebrew designs.
Charlie will join us for the Hack Chat to discuss all things homebrewing.
A good ground (like copper circuit board) and short leads. It’s harder the higher the frequency, but the anticipation of difficulties may be worse than reality.
The first few things I tried to build, I could never get them to work. I barely knew anything, I was using a wood burning iron to solder, I wouldn’t have known if the substitutes from the parts store were suitable or the same pinout.
The first thing that worked was a crystal oscillator, the leads just twisted together, made with parts I ripped out of a transistor radio. But by then I knew enough that I could get things going.
So.start small. Actually, things like a crystal oscillator and single stage amplifiers and even a “grid dip oscillator” are simple but will be useful for later testing.
Of course, transistors have to have enough gain at higher frequencies,but at this point most are capable enough.