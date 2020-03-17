While in-person arguments are getting harder to come by these days, we’ll always have the internet (hopefully). So what can you do to stay on your game in a time when a little levity is lauded? Build an argument bot and battle wits with the best — a stern-faced John Cleese!
This latest offering from [8 Bits And A Byte] refers to a Monty Python sketch featuring an argument service — an office with a receptionist who will take your money and send you down the hall for a healthy and heated discussion. If you’ve never gone on a Monty Python binge, well, it’s probably as good a time as any.
Electronics-wise, the argument bot is a pretty simple build. A Raspberry Pi B+ outfitted with a Google AIY hat listens to your side of things and decides which bones to pick. Your obviously misguided statements are then matched with DialogFlow intents, and dissent is sent back through the speaker. Meanwhile, Mr. Cleese’s jaw moves up and down on a printed and servo-driven linear actuator while he maintains a stiff upper lip. Before you go off on that Python binge, check out the build video after the break.
Have you seen what can happen two robots argue? ‘Tis but a scratch.
3 thoughts on “This Is Not An Argument Bot”
The irony of Monty Python: nobody really understands their jokes any longer since they’re written in the cultural context of the 70’s Great Britain – except those who lived through that time, and most of them don’t find it funny. This was pre Thatcher, so basically all millenials don’t understand what they’re on about. They just a) laugh at the trout slapping dance and silly faces, b) think they find it funny because other people don’t get it. In other words, either you’re an idiot or a hipster.
How’s that for an argument?
Also in the news: you’re so old that kids these days don’t understand the cultural refereces/jokes in Hot Shots or any of the movies with Frank Drebin as a character. Now imagine what people in other countries feel like when they watch these movies completely outside of your cultural context.
Oh please “Life of Brian” is still funny as hell even if you don’t have 70s UK background, I kid from commie country that saw both communism its fall and now EU times enjoyed Monty Python since erly 90ties first translated then once i learned english enough rediscovered it again. Of course there are moments in show that make me “huh?” but generally it can be understood even without knowing language.
“Now imagine what people in other countries feel like when they watch these movies completely outside of your cultural context.”
Kadir beneath Mo Moteh.