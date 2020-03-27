Not everybody has $6500 to toss into a Tesla Powerwall (and that’s a low estimate), but if you want the benefits of battery storage for your house, [Matt]’s modular “microbattery” storage system might be right up your alley. With a build-as-you-go model, virtually any battery can be placed on the grid in order to start storing power from a small solar installation or other power source.
The system works how any other battery installation would work. When demand is high, a series of microinverters turn on and deliver power to the grid. When demand is low, the batteries get charged. The major difference between this setup and a consumer-grade system is that this system is highly modular and each module is networked together to improve the efficiency of the overall system. Its all tied together with a Raspberry Pi that manages the entire setup.
While all of the software is available to set this up, it should go without saying that working with mains power is dangerous, besides the fact that you’ll need inverters capable of matching phase angle with the grid, a meter that handles reverse power flow, a power company that is willing to take the power, and a number of building code statutes to appease. If you don’t have all that together, you might want to go off-grid instead.
8 thoughts on “Microbatteries On The Grid”
You know, rather than dealing with the inefficiencies of charging and discharging, and the $0.50/kWh cost of the batteries, and the fire risk and capital and maintenance cost of a pile of power stuff, I’d be really happy to just be able to tell my fridge and freezer when to do a defrost cycle. It irks me when they kick in in the middle of the day at high time-of-use rates and burn a kWh. It would make a lot more sense to hold off and do it at 2 am. Or do it when I have a surplus of solar power to burn, for that matter.
Oh this is the kind of thing I would like to have source code from to adjust settings :( Like in my car… ah :(
It would be a lot better if appliances were online and the power company charged you less for the right to switch them on and off to meet demand load. This is much cheaper than massive on-demena power stations such as pumped storage and could, if all devices were so controlled, to around 20% less power stations.
Time of use charges and/or smart hours already exist. The utilities used to insert a signal into the 50/60Hz carrier to signal power meters to switch heating loads on and off, and in most places they still do.
The issue is that most demand is not flexible like that. Heating and cooling might be, but if it comes to playing around with the electricity rates, most people simply switch over to gas.
Or that they not do it all and stop trashing the food in my freezer…
– At least in my neck of the woods, there’s a monthly fee to go to net metering. It can pretty quickly put a small production setup into the red rather than having even a minor monthly savings. I’ve been curious / contemplated that I believe if I kept track of demand (monitor a fewer high-demand appliance status – furnace, AC, air exchanger, etc – along with which side of the split-phase they are on), and kept production below that point, I *in theory* should be able to reduce my demand without going to net metering. Depending on the metering, you’re likely to be charged for any over-production rather than credited, if the meter doesn’t phone home you’re producing while it’s at it(?) – but if you leave a of margin of error to your production, use inverters made for grid-tie, seems feasible? – Thoughts?
I don’t think any net metering scheme punishes for over-production. It’s rather that they’re designed to force the utilities to accept whatever random power in order to benefit the companies that import Chinese solar panels.
– Agreed – I’m talking staying off of net metering though, to avoid the monthly fee of going to net metering. From what I understand, older analog meters will will spin the same whether you are producing or consuming – being just an absolute current meter (which makes sense, since it’s AC, and tracking direction of flow would be more involved). Supposedly newer non-net ‘smart’ meters work the same, but I’ve also heard comments of even though they are not intended for net metering (power vendor replaces your smart meter if you go to net-metering plan), they have enough smarts to sense production rather than consumption, and report it back to the vendor (probably not ideal if you’re looking to produce to lower your bill while avoiding going to a net-metering plan).