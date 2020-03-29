With huge swathes of people either out of work or working from home, many are now attempting all manner of exciting or silly projects in their downtime. [Emily Velasco] is no exception. She decided to explore the feasability of printing with highlighter ink.
The hack starts with a rather ancient inkjet printer, so old that it works with tractor feed paper. [Emily] set about gutting several highlighter pens and squeezed out the ink reservoirs into a ladle. The printer’s ink cartridge was then filled with the fluid, and a test print was fired off. Upon initial extraction, it appears blank. However, with the aid of a UV light, the printed pattern is revealed. It appears that the inkjet is printing a very faint image, such that the system almost works as an “invisible ink”.
It’s a fun little hack with an old printer, made easier as it lacks the DRM of newer models. It’d probably be quite achievable with a dot-matrix, too. If you’re similarly tinkering in the innards of your peripherals, be sure to let us know. Video after the break.
Can you print with highlighter ink? Watch to find out! You can spare the 57 seconds. We're not allowed to do anything anyway pic.twitter.com/ftKqtPjlcd
— Emily Velasco (@MLE_Online) March 26, 2020
9 thoughts on “Can You Print With Highlighter Ink?”
Can someone try to make Crayola printer?
Laser printer hack…
I know what you really mean, but … Tektronix did make a bunch of solid-ink (i.e. colored wax) printers.
“BuT ThAt Is A DoT MaTrIx PrInTeR!!111!!”
Don’t reply unless you know the whole story from her twitter feed.
Hello, here is a reply, I did not read the story :D
Aside from the DRM cartridge problem, I think this only would work on those old thermal bubble type inkjets, not sure the piezo ones would like random inks so much.
There was a little discussion about this on Hacker News (where it got shared a couple days ago). A few people were saying that the piezo ones would probably work better than thermal ones, but they didn’t explain why. Maybe I should find a piezo printer and give it a try.
I would have thought the opposite – bubble-jets rely on the ink being heated past it’s boiling point and not burning or suffering another undesirable chemical change, but piezo’s are just tiny mechanical pumps and should work with any fluid with a low enough viscosity…
Speaking of viscosity, I found that the highlighter ink was a lot more spattery than the black ink, so teeny tiny droplets of it ended up all over the page outside of where it was supposed to be. I’m going to try and mix a little gum arabic into the ink to see if being a little more viscous helps with that