Making An Arduino Ventilator? Read This First

Thanks to the virus crisis, lots of people are designing makeshift ventilator designs in the hopes of saving people’s lives. Many of these are based around some sort of Arduino-powered CPU. [Armstrong Subero] things that’s a great idea, but cautions that making an electronic pair of dice is a different proposition than creating a machine to breathe for someone. But he isn’t just complaining. He talks about considerations when building a real-time and safety-critical system.
[Armstrong] has a lot of good points, although we aren’t sure you need the complexity of a real-time operating system just to squeeze a bag. If anything, that seems like it might make it more susceptible to unexpected operation. However, we agree with his comments that you should have closed-loop control to make sure the device is working, alarming when the device isn’t working, and watchdog timers to guard against lockup.
One excellent point from the post:
For example a high availability system real time system may be specified as having an up time of around 99% in a 24 hour period. Which 1% of the day is it acceptable to have the ventilator not operational? Since we have 1440 minutes in a day, which 14.4 minutes of the day should the patient not be allowed to breathe?
However, he does have some solid suggestions such as using an IDE with debugging and adhering to a coding standard such as MISRA. Of course, he also points out you might choose a different CPU that has safety-critical certifications and corresponding libraries. One suggestion is to have multiple CPUs, and this is a common enough solution in many safety-critical systems. For example, imagine 3 CPUs driving a switching circuit that requires a low logic level to turn on.
You could make the outputs go to inputs if the CPU wants to not drive the switch, or pull the output to ground if it does. Then a pull-up resistor holds the state high if no CPU pulls it to ground. All CPUs could sense the state of the line and if they don’t think it looks right they sound their own alarm. Some systems vote so that two of three CPUs must agree (at least) or, in some cases, three out of five.
We’ve been talking about ventilators quite a bit lately. The kind of mechanical design [Armstrong] is probably thinking of is like the MIT design we talked about last week.
So many reactions. Firstly, it’s not really rocket science. You use a fast booting system with a watchdog timer and a state machine whose state is in nonvolatile memory. But secondly, no you don’t want to use an Arduino because the Arduino development environment is crap with inscrutable hidden libraries and all sorts of moving parts glued together by who knows what. In a critical system you need to have access to every line of code and understand exactly how everything works so you can audit its behavior in every potential edge case, and this is pretty much the opposite of what any object-oriented environment is designed to offer.
And thirdly, nothing you are designing in your garage today is going to be ready for production in time to make a lick of difference to the ongoing COVID crisis. Even if you intend for it to be available for yourself good luck finding a doctor who will be willing to use it.
>not really rocket science
No its not. But you know 0 about how to design and implement a safety critical system it seems.
>You use a fast booting system with a watchdog
This is where you exposed it. And the rest of your post is also complete bullsh*t.
He’s right about the Arduino environment though. There’s a lot of hidden gotchas because of all the bubblegum patches that they’ve made to have it all kinda-sorta work. For example, opening the USB serial port on a board with a SAMD21 processor messes up with a number of interrupts in a way that putting the device to sleep will never wake it up again. To fix it, you have to reverse-engineer what they’ve done or implement your own USB and sleep routines.
Same goes with the ADC. There are Arduino libraries that use the ADC in a continuous measuring mode and shift values to a buffer. This will cause random lock-ups if the buffer ever runs over. These problems come and go as the libraries are updated. The better bet is to just skip over the Arduino stuff entirely, open up the chip programming reference, and do it yourself – the time you take to figure it out is less than the time it takes you to debug the Arduino libraries.
Wouldn’t it make sense to use an industrial PLC that’s already designed for safety critical applications?
“And thirdly, nothing you are designing in your garage today is going to be ready for production in time to make a lick of difference to the ongoing COVID crisis. Even if you intend for it to be available for yourself good luck finding a doctor who will be willing to use it.”
Exactly. As if this article of Hackaday was written by a children who have zero clue about the real world.
This seems a good time to bring up the cautionary tale of the Therac-25 (pdf link warning): http://sunnyday.mit.edu/papers/therac.pdf
Here is a video that explains some of the things that have to be taken into consideration in a ventilator design. It explains why some of the simple designs being floated around could actually do more harm than good.
Actually we have a post scheduled for that video, also!
THAT video should have been posted instead of the article IMHO.
It’s an advert for Brilliant. I will report it.
“They were not designed for the real time, safety-critical design that is required to build ventilators. ”
“arduino” is just the hipster-level software abstraction on top of an mcu. mcu’s are have no problem with real-time accuracy. They are not massively parallel, nor have huge memories, nor particularly powerful, but their cycle and timer accuracy is more than capable in applications such as a ventilator. Remember that a ventilator is primarily a mechanical device and human respiration is not particularly fast. “how perfect” the device is will depend on how well patterns are detected and exceptions dealt with in reasonable ways. But that is by no means an absolute requirement for a minimal life-saving device, especially in times where such devices are in short supply. Search for “vintage ventilator” and you’ll find what is basically a tube, a mask, and a leather bag.
From the article itself:
“Think of a ventilator. Its main purpose is to provide mechanical ventilation to keep patients alive.”
“safety-critical design that is required to build ventilators”… yes, in today’s hyper-litigious society where liability is more of a concern than getting things done, such claims have merit. The same “safety” warnings are also the basis behind supply shortages, price gouging, etc. Remember the medical-device industry is an industry driven by profit and protected by laws. Complexity, obscurity, and patents are what companies depend on to maintain their profit margins.
While it is trivial to code, even in the official IDE, something of the complexity needed that will run perfectly for months on end, perhaps it’s more a question of having a deep knowledge about the human respiratory system and how it actually works?
I do not feel this is an area where hackers should.. overreach.
I like Hackaday but this is retarded. does anyone really think that an Arduiono powered ventilator will be used and manufactured? The lack of ventilators is not a technological but a political problem.
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2020/04/02/boeing_787_power_cycle_51_days_stale_data/
“The US Federal Aviation Administration has ordered Boeing 787 operators to switch their aircraft off and on every 51 days to prevent what it called “several potentially catastrophic failure scenarios” – including the crashing of onboard network switches.
The airworthiness directive, due to be enforced from later this month, orders airlines to power-cycle their B787s before the aircraft reaches the specified days of continuous power-on operation.
The power cycling is needed to prevent stale data from populating the aircraft’s systems, a problem that has occurred on different 787 systems in the past.
According to the directive itself, if the aircraft is powered on for more than 51 days this can lead to “display of misleading data” to the pilots, with that data including airspeed, attitude, altitude and engine operating indications. On top of all that, the stall warning horn and overspeed horn also stop working.”
Basically power cycling commercial aircraft due to overflow bugs. I guess that’s a solution but it’s still odd that is an issue to begin with given how much effort and expense and time goes into developing this aircraft hardware and software.
It’s not as if even what should be highly tested and very expensive commercial offerings are able to avoid issue like this though. Looks like there is an overflow in the 32 bit millisecond counter with regards to these Boeing 787 aircraft.
It would be nice if the Arduino hardware had more protections against hardware issues. Over voltage, shock, physical heat, even bugs crawling across things or moisture or cosmic rays.
Overflow problems is why formal verification has traditionally been a thing in aerospace. I’m surprised these companies have been slacking off on that. All in the name of profit I suppose.
With the Arduino hardware you probably want to write straight C instead of relying on the Arduino libraries doing who knows what. Instead of MISRA like the article suggests, I’d suggest using Frama-C. This allows you to formally prove that your ventilator program does not have issues with overflow, incorrect memory access, that all calculations are correct etc. This on top of the usual stuff like using the WDT, brownout detection and so on.
Arduino IDE is structured such that you are coerced into writing libraries for parts of your code that you would otherwise have in another loop, then guilted into sharing such… as a result, bazillions of low quality libraries. Ergo the ecosystem is not conducive to development of life and death products. The hardware may be pressed into service, but develop on something else.